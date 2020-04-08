The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented worldwide crisis. In the United States alone, within a few short weeks, virtually all aspects of people’s lives have changed through broad shelter-in-place orders, massive layoffs and the sudden need to balance work and family responsibilities in new ways – all while many thousands of people worldwide continue to fall ill.



From addressing immediate medical challenges to considering the wider societal, economic and legal implications of the crisis, Stanford is applying its interdisciplinary expertise in the hopes of ensuring an equitable recovery for all people and offering solutions that can be scaled to benefit the world.

Below is a sampling of the ongoing work and perspectives.