Fighting isolation with the art of design and computer music

Ge Wang, associate professor of music in the School of Humanities and Sciences, specializes in the art of design and computer music. He is hosting a free, public, multi-format weekly series designed to help people through the remoteness caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. His thought-provoking sessions focus on music, coding, design and interactive fun. Special guests preview artful projects with the aim of providing a forum for intellectual and social nourishment. Episodes are livestreamed every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Visit artful.design/tv for the Zoom link.

