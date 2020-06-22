Pandemic press: Stanford alumni journalists at the frontlines of COVID-19

When news breaks, New York Times correspondent Nick Casey, a Stanford alumnus, is used to getting as close to the action as possible, taking whatever risks are worth it. At least that was the pre-pandemic norm for Casey.

But COVID-19 has forced Casey and other Stanford alumni journalists to retool and refocus as they cover one of the century’s biggest stories. The pandemic has changed their subject matter and the mechanics of how they do their jobs.

While they’ve found new ways to get close to the action, their new journalism is less shoe-leather and more heavily reliant on email, smartphones and Zoom. Backyards and walk-in closets have become broadcast studios. Remote meetings have replaced the intense give-and-take among newsroom reporters on deadline. They’ve developed a patchwork system of planes, trains and automobiles to get the news out as the virus travels the world.

All the while, their playbooks and perspectives have evolved as short dispatches about a mysterious viral outbreak in China turned into intense coverage of heroic health care workers, beleaguered illness victims and societal, cultural and economic changes worldwide. Here are their stories.