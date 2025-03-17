Preparing for extreme weather, ensuring equitable access to clean water, and other complex environmental challenges require multidisciplinary approaches. The Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment’s Rising Environmental Leaders Program (RELP) prepares the next generation of experts to influence practical and effective solutions at all levels of policymaking. The 2025 cohort of fellows is a testament to the interdisciplinary nature of environmental problem-solving, bringing together expertise from fields as diverse as engineering, biology, business, and law.

“Most people start with the assumption that good policy automatically follows good science,” said Chris Field, director of the Woods Institute. “RELP provides Stanford students pursuing advanced degrees an out-of-classroom opportunity to get a more nuanced view, learning directly from policymakers.”

A highlight of the RELP experience is firsthand exposure to the policymaking process at “boot camps” in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento, California. These boot camps are intensive three- to four-day sessions featuring meetings between fellows and federal and state-level policymakers, agency officials, and environmental advocates. These experiences provide invaluable insights into the intricacies of environmental governance and the pathways to influence change.

RELP provides fellows with the skills and networks needed to navigate the complex intersection of science and policy. Through the program’s rigorous training, fellows hone their ability to communicate complex ideas to non-specialist audiences, engage with decision-makers, and develop strategic leadership capabilities.

Since its launch, RELP has helped more than 200 Stanford scholars transition into influential roles in academia, government, nonprofits, and the private sector. Many alumni credit the program with providing the skills and connections that helped launch their careers. RELP has helped launch several scholars into policy fellowships, both at the federal level through AAAS and the state level through the California Council of Science and Technology (CCST).

“Many researchers want their work to have an impact beyond academia, but they don’t always know how to connect with policymakers or the private sector,” said Lea Rosenbohm, director for policy and engagement at Woods. “RELP gives them the tools and confidence to make those connections.”

This year’s cohort includes researchers like Edward Apraku, who is exploring energy systems and sustainability; Safari Fang, whose work focuses on corporate sustainability and environmental finance; Bruno Garcia da Silva, who is tackling global challenges in biodiversity conservation; Metta Nicholson, who works at the intersection of engineering and water resource management; and Noelle Eveland, whose research focuses on climate adaptation strategies.