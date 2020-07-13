Stanford writing lecturers and students find their virtual footing

One of Emily Polk’s trepidations about teaching writing in a virtual classroom was that her internet connection would let her down at a critical moment.

“During one class when I saw that my internet connection was unstable for a moment, I confessed to my students that my biggest fear was having my face freeze with my mouth wide open like a tortured animal,” said Polk, an advanced instructor in the Program in Writing and Rhetoric, one of Stanford’s signature programs for undergraduate students.

“I made them promise to let me know if I was frozen and not let me continue talking. They all gave me the thumbs up and I felt a sigh of relief. OK, we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Like longtime friends, writing instructors and students had each other’s backs throughout spring quarter as they found their footing in the unfamiliar landscape of video webcasting.

They established new traditions using unique features of the technology: spontaneously sharing memorable quotes on Zoom chat that led to spirited discussions; using one-word check-ins – happy, stressed, anxious, “meh” – to describe how they were feeling that day; and using emoji reactions to communicate without interrupting the flow of the class.

Looking back on spring quarter, four writing teachers shared some of their experiences creating virtual writing classrooms where young writers could flourish.

