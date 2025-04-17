Depleted groundwater threatens communities, agriculture, and ecosystems in California’s Central Valley, which produces much of the nation’s fruit, vegetables, and nuts. But the same acres where farmers have long cultivated thirsty crops might be critical for refilling aquifers, Stanford scientists have found.

In a paper published April 17 in Earth and Space Science, the researchers used electromagnetic geophysical data to identify areas across the Central Valley where water released on the surface could rapidly flow into aquifers to “recharge” groundwater.

“We were hoping to see a relatively big portion of agricultural land that’s suitable for recharge, and that’s what we’re seeing,” said lead study author Seogi Kang, who worked on the research as a postdoctoral scholar in geophysics in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and is now an assistant professor at the University of Manitoba.

Tapped groundwater

Water held in sediments below the surface is an important resource for drinking water and irrigation, especially in dry years, and supports freshwater-dependent ecosystems. During droughts, groundwater provides up to 70% of water supplies in the Central Valley. But right now, water is pumped out faster than it is replenished, threatening supplies and causing issues like land subsidence due to the loss of water pressure and resulting compaction. To help restore balance, water agencies are looking for where they can recharge groundwater using excess surface water available in wet years.

The trick is finding where this extra water will seep into aquifers rather than pond on the surface. Some land sits atop porous sand and gravel from old streambed sediments that allow water to move steadily down to the water table. But other parts of the Central Valley feature dense clay layers that prevent water from seeping into deep aquifers, leading it to evaporate from the surface.

If farmland stays saturated too long, that can also pose a risk of crop diseases or destabilize the roots of orchard trees. “Surface water is very valuable,” said senior author Rosemary Knight, the George L. Harrington Professor in the Doerr School of Sustainability. “You don’t want to put it somewhere where it’s not going to provide a benefit in terms of recharge.”

Finding flow paths

To survey the Central Valley’s recharge potential, the team analyzed a trove of electromagnetic data collected by a helicopter-hoisted sensor that crisscrossed the region with a total of 20,000 kilometers of flight paths. The dangling sensor creates a magnetic field that extends below the ground, which allows it to detect subtle differences in how easily electrical current flows through materials up to 300 meters below the surface.

By comparing this data to logs from drilled wells, the team determined a relationship between the ease of electrical current flow and sediment type. Electrical current moves readily across clay layers and is blocked in areas dominated by sand and gravel, a pattern that Knight had used to interpret the same type of data in the Central Valley in previous research.

Using equations that predict how the drilling logs and electromagnetic data relate to sediment type, the team built a web application called “fastpath,” which groundwater agencies, consultants, and land owners can use to identify the fastest pathways for water through the sands and gravels in an area. The application was developed with funding from Stanford’s Sustainability Accelerator.