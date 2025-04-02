“Dangerous territory” lies ahead if the world continues on its path toward global warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to Professor Steven Chu, a Nobel laureate and former U.S. Secretary of Energy.

Chu was among more than a dozen researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors who presented during a recent event on campus hosted by Stanford’s Sustainability Accelerator.

Chu, who delivered the keynote address, described increased risks of extreme weather events, sea-level rise, and impacts on ecosystems and human health from climate change. Oceans to date have provided a buffer by absorbing most of the excess heat trapped in Earth’s climate system. “It’s like you’ve been chain smoking cigarettes for 30 years – you’ve started a bunch of mutations that invariably might give you heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, but you don’t see it now,” he said.

But crises can also present opportunities, said Arun Majumdar, dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. We are at an inflection point for climate, artificial intelligence, and government engagement, he said, describing sustainability as this century’s defining challenge and opportunity.

“Our ambition in education, research, innovation, and impact has to match the scale, complexity, and urgency of the issues in sustainability,” Majumdar said. “The Accelerator is a big piece of that.”

Both scholars spoke at the “Accelerator Showcase,” a daylong event held on March 18 that brought to life a new ecosystem that has blossomed around the Sustainability Accelerator’s Greenhouse Gas Removal Flagship Destination over the past year. The center of the ecosystem is the cohort of over 80 students, postdocs, and faculty working together across disciplines to advance their projects and the field. The cohort focuses on thought leadership; technical, business, and policy innovation; and developing the skills needed to achieve the Flagship’s gigaton removals goal.