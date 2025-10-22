How Stanford educators are bringing AI into the classroom

Recent advances in easy-to-access artificial intelligence tools have brought with them a quandary about AI’s place in education. Discussions about if and how generative AI should be used in classrooms are going strong. In the meantime, the tools are widely available to students and teachers alike.

To keep pace with change – and to help chart productive paths forward for AI use in the classroom – educators at Stanford are testing different ways to apply generative AI in coursework and sharing their ideas with others.

The Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education (VPUE) and the Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) have launched a new effort called AI Meets Education at Stanford (AIMES), which provides a window into how courses across disciplines are leveraging generative AI tools for learning, as well as how they are placing important constraints on students’ uses of AI to foster deep learning and critical thinking.

“As AI evolves, faculty are changing class policies and assignments,” said James T. Hamilton, the Freeman-Thornton Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education. “AIMES makes it easier for faculty to share ideas and approaches to encouraging or restricting AI use in their courses.”

VPUE also recently welcomed Michele Elam as one of two new senior associate vice provosts for undergraduate education. Elam, the William Robertson Coe Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S) and a senior fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI, will co-lead the AIMES initiative along with CTL’s associate vice provost for education and director, Cassandra Volpe Horii.

“As our teaching and learning community considers whether, how, and when to use AI in courses, it is essential to do so within the broader context of Stanford’s enduring mission prioritizing open inquiry and ethical citizenship,” said Elam. “We also recognize that AIMES’s work occurs within the context of often wildly conflicting information about the possibilities, limitations, and harms of artificial intelligence. Therefore, one of our new initiatives includes helping the campus community navigate and evaluate all this incoming by becoming a resource for the latest, most thoroughly vetted research and scholarship on AI and education – leveraging especially the expertise on campus – to help educators and students make the most critically informed, evidence-driven decisions and choices about AI.”



As our teaching and learning community considers whether, how, and when to use AI in courses, it is essential to do so within the broader context of Stanford’s enduring mission prioritizing open inquiry and ethical citizenship. Michele Elam AIMES Co-Leader

Below are four examples from AIMES that illustrate how instructors are bringing AI into the classroom. A library of these examples is available on the CTL website, along with synthesized insights and professional development resources on university teaching and AI.