Four instructors who were selected as the inaugural recipients of Stanford’s new Lecturer’s Award for Teaching and Undergraduate Education were honored at a recent event on campus. The 2023-24 award winners are Cathy Haas, Aleta Hayes, Jamie Imam, and Elizabeth Kessler.

The award recognizes exceptional contributions by lecturers to university life and undergraduate education and is administered by the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education (VPUE). It seeks to lift up distinguished teaching, curricular innovation, outstanding mentoring and advising, and overall contributions to undergraduate education and the university’s academic mission.