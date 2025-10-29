Extinction of unusual sharks threatens species diversity

If current extinction trends continue, global shark populations will lose much of their variety, thereby threatening ecosystems where specialized species serve vital roles, researchers have found.

In prowling Earth’s oceans for more than 400 million years, sharks have evolved into a delightfully diverse group. As popularly conveyed through children’s books, the famous fish range in size from palm-sized dwarf lanternsharks to school-bus-length whale sharks. Great whites, hammerheads, and many others serve key ecological roles as apex predators at the top of the food chain.

According to previous research, one-third of Earth’s 500 shark species are on the brink of extinction, largely due to human activity. A new Stanford-led analysis reveals the most threatened species tend to have uncommon physiologies and specialized ecological roles – broadly, those living at the ocean’s surface or its deepest depths. Losing these species to extinction would diminish trait diversity until the array of shark body types and habitats dwindles to only medium-sized sharks in a narrow band of mid-ocean depths.

“Our study illustrates that if these major shark extinctions do happen, sharks will become more alike and simplified, and you end up with a more boring world with less diversity of forms,” said lead study author Mohamad Bazzi, a postdoctoral scholar in Earth and planetary sciences at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “Even small differences between species matter. They each bring something distinct and important.”

As has been documented in other habitats, the loss of trait diversity in key species groups can have far-reaching impacts. For example, a global decline in vulture species is damaging ecosystems, and surging sea urchin populations are putting coral reefs at risk and impacting fisheries.

“This broader erosion of unique shark morphologies would mean that many distinctive features of each species, and the functions that they have in a given ecosystem, would go away,” said senior study author Jonathan Payne, the Dorrell William Kirby Professor and professor of Earth and planetary sciences at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “Those popular shark books for kids would become a lot less fun and interesting.”

Diminished diversity

For the study, the Stanford researchers consulted the Red List of Threatened Species compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the world’s largest conservation network, to identify a shark genus under notable duress, Carcharhinus leucas. Of the 35 IUCN-recognized Carcharhinus species, 25 are considered either “Vulnerable,” “Endangered,” or “Critically Endangered.” The bull shark and oceanic whitetip shark are two of the biggest, best-known, and at-risk members of this genus.