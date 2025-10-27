Buried power lines could cut weather-related outages

In brief
- A new study illustrates how strategically burying power lines can significantly reduce the duration of outages caused by extreme weather events.
- Despite the known benefits, the progress on undergrounding power lines in the U.S. is slow and inconsistent, with many areas lagging behind.
- The analysis calls for targeted investment in underground infrastructure to enhance grid resilience, particularly as extreme weather events become more frequent due to climate change.
As hurricanes intensify, wildfires spread, and winter storm patterns shift, the combination of extreme weather events and aging grid infrastructure threatens to make energy less reliable for tens of millions of U.S. households.
Experts say burying power lines underground can harden the electrical system against threats from wind, ice, falling trees, and other weather-related hazards. Yet undergrounding power lines remains expensive and unevenly implemented. One obstacle has been a lack of information about where investments in undergrounding by utilities and communities could make the biggest difference for reliable power supplies.
In a recent study, Stanford University researchers led by Associate Professor Ram Rajagopal combined previously non-public and siloed datasets to reveal how the distribution of power lines above and below ground has changed since the 1990s. By combining these data with power outage records, the team modeled how having more power lines underground during recent extreme weather events could have shortened outages.
Patchy progress on burying power lines since 1990
Dense metropolitan areas on the East Coast, parts of southern Florida, and a few southwestern growth hubs were among the first to underground at least a quarter of their power line mileage. The overwhelming majority of power lines remained overhead in most U.S. counties in 1990.
By 2020, some fast-growing suburbs in southeastern and Sunbelt states showed modest increases in undergrounding. For most counties nationwide, however, the median percentage of power lines buried underground remained well below 15%. Large swaths of the Rockies, Midwest, and Gulf Coast showed virtually no change.
Where outages last the longest
Each year, tens of millions of Americans experience power outages. While households on average lose electricity for about four hours over the course of a year, some outages last a day or even weeks. Many of these longer outages are linked to extreme weather events.
New England’s 2017 ‘bomb cyclone’
A nor’easter or “bomb cyclone” that struck Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire in October 2017 left people without power on average for 27.3 hours per home. The Stanford analysis found that burying an additional 25% of overhead power lines could have cut annual outage totals by 10.8 hours.
Annual average power outage time for 2017, on a scale from less than one hour (lightest shades) to more than 24 hours (darkest shades).
Undergrounding an additional 25% of power lines could have reduced outages by 10.8 hours (39.7%).
California’s 2019 wildfire shutoffs
Amid dry conditions and strong winds in 2019, more than 3 million Californians lost power when utilities preemptively shut down equipment in high fire-risk areas. The Stanford analysis found that undergrounding an additional 25% of overhead power lines would have cut annual outage totals in the affected area to roughly eight hours from 10.5 hours.
Annual average power outage time in California in 2019, on a scale from less than one hour (lightest shades) to more than 24 hours (darkest shades).
Undergrounding an additional 25% of power lines could have reduced outages in 2019 by 2.4 hours (23%).
Texas’s 2021 deep freeze
In February 2021, unusually cold temperatures in Texas left 4.5 million homes and businesses without power for just over 19 hours. The researchers found having 25% more power lines underground during this event also could have shortened average outage times by 2.5 hours.
Annual average power outage time in Texas in 2021, on a scale from less than one hour (lightest shades) to more than 24 hours (darkest shades).
Undergrounding an additional 25% of power lines could have reduced outages by 2.5 hours (13.2%).
Explore the data
You can view more analysis from the Stanford researchers and explore county-level undergrounding and outage patterns in an interactive project developed by the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability in collaboration with TechSoup. The researchers have made their 2020 data on the proportion of underground distribution power lines publicly available through Stanford’s Data Commons for Sustainability.
For more information
Sun is a postdoctoral scholar, Zanocco is a research engineer, Flora is a senior research scientist, and Rajagopal is an associate professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, a joint department of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and the School of Engineering. Rajagopal is also an associate professor of electrical engineering and a senior fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy.
The original 2024 analysis was supported in part by the National Science Foundation through a CAREER award and by a Stanford Precourt Pioneering Project award. The analysis and the interactive project were supported by the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability’s Sustainability Accelerator.
This story was originally published by Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.