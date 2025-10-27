Buried power lines could cut weather-related outages

As hurricanes intensify, wildfires spread, and winter storm patterns shift, the combination of extreme weather events and aging grid infrastructure threatens to make energy less reliable for tens of millions of U.S. households.

Experts say burying power lines underground can harden the electrical system against threats from wind, ice, falling trees, and other weather-related hazards. Yet undergrounding power lines remains expensive and unevenly implemented. One obstacle has been a lack of information about where investments in undergrounding by utilities and communities could make the biggest difference for reliable power supplies.

In a recent study, Stanford University researchers led by Associate Professor Ram Rajagopal combined previously non-public and siloed datasets to reveal how the distribution of power lines above and below ground has changed since the 1990s. By combining these data with power outage records, the team modeled how having more power lines underground during recent extreme weather events could have shortened outages.