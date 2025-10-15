Report of the president: Academic Council Professoriate appointments

Appointments without limit of time:

Clark, Tom S., Professor of Political Science, effective July 1, 2025

Cryan, James, Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective September 1, 2025

Dragone, Angelo, Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective September 1, 2025

Hartman, Thomas, Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2026

Li, Ruijiang, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective October 1, 2025

Lipsitch, Marc, Professor of Medicine and of Biology, and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, effective January 1, 2026

Redding, Stephen, Professor of Economics, effective August 1, 2025

Russell, Karen, Professor of English, effective January 1, 2026

Schueler, Beth, Associate Professor of Education, effective July 1, 2025

Xu, Sheng, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective November 1, 2025

Promotions without limit of time:

Cao, Rosa, Associate Professor of Philosophy, effective July 1, 2025

Gu, Wendy, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective October 1, 2025

Loh, Kyle, Associate Professor of Developmental Biology, effective October 1, 2025

Lugli, Emanuele, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, effective September 1, 2025

Mason, Daniel , Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective September 1, 2025

Raina, Priyanka, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective October 1, 2025

Rubinstein, Aviad, Associate Professor of Computer Science, effective August 1, 2025

Wang, Sui, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, effective October 1, 2025

Wong-Parodi, Gabrielle, Associate Professor of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, effective September 1, 2025

Zuchero, John Bradley, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, effective August 1, 2025

Promotions for a continuing term:

Aghaeepour, Nima, Professor (Research) of Anesthesia, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, of Pediatrics, and of Biomedical Data Science, effective September 1, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Piech, Christopher, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Computer Science, effective October 1, 2025

Pitteri, Sharon , Professor (Research) of Radiology, effective October 1, 2025, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Appointments for a term of years:

Angelopoulos, Anastasios, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Statistics, for the period June 1, 2027 through May 31, 3031

Bushin, Leah, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2030

Chinoy, Sahil, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2030

Cohen, David, Professor (Teaching) of Classics, for the period April 1, 2026 through March 31, 2031

Hunter, Jana, Assistant Professor of History, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Kamil, Miriam, Assistant Professor of Classics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Park, Hyun Suk, Assistant Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Rim, Ellen, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Tolias, Kim, Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period November 1, 2025 through October 31, 2030, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Van Tilberg, Ken, Assistant Professor of Physics, for the period March 1, 2026 through February 28, 2030

Wang, Li, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Yu, Yaochun, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2029

Zhao, Nina, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Ziebel, Michael, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2030

Zrnic, Tijana, Assistant Professor of Statistics and of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2030

Other promotions:

Bernstein, Michael, Professor of Computer Science, effective August 1, 2025

Burns, Jennifer, Professor of History, effective September 1, 2025

Chowdhury, Srabanti, Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2025

Dahl, Jeremy, Professor of Radiology, effective August 1, 2025

Dixon, Scott, Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2025

Elschot, Sigrid, Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, effective September 1, 2025

Garcia, Antero, Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2025

Mani, Ali, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, effective September 1, 2025

Minian, Ana, Professor of History, effective August 1, 2025

Nelson, Lorene, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, effective July 1, 2025

Ozgur, Ayfer, Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective September 1, 2025

Sahni, Navdeep, Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, effective September 1, 2025

Setsompop, Kawin, Professor of Radiology, effective August 1, 2025

Stanford, Douglas, Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2025

Vasserman, Shoshana, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Reviewed by school deans

The following Academic Council Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments were reviewed by the school deans in June, July, and August 2025.

Appointments for a term of years:

Atre, Nira, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period August 1, 2026 through July 31, 2030

Cepika, Alma-Martina, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Diaz-Martin, Carlos, Assistant Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Heilpern, Sabastian, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Nagel, Fabian, Assistant Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Rosenberg, Adam, Assistant Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2030

Sanders, Matthew, Assistant Professor (Teaching) of Law, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2028

Schell, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Schlissel, Gavin, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period December 16, 2025 through December 15, 2029

Seeholzer, Laura, Assistant Professor of Neurobiology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2031

Sun, Wenfei, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Tassone, Chrisopher, Associate Professor (Research) of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2031, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Yang, Da, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Zhao, Jiayu, Assistant Professor of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2030

Zhandry, Mark, Associate Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Promotions for a term of years:

Douek, Evelyn, Associate Professor of Law, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Reddy, Gulika, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Law, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Reese, Elizabeth, Associate Professor of Law, for the period September 1, 2025 through May 31, 2029

Sayed, Nazish, Associate Professor (Research) of Surgery, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Other promotions:

Bonica, Adam, Professor of Political Science, effective September 1, 2025

Davenport, Laura, Professor of Political Science, effective September 1, 2025

Ding, Jun, Professor of Neurosurgery, and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective September 1, 2025

Eesley, Charles, Professor of Management Science and Engineering, effective September 1, 2025

Graves, Edward, Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective October 1, 2025

Morrison, Ashby, Professor of Biology, effective September 1, 2025

Noh, Hae Young, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, effective September 1, 2025

Rehkopf, David, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Medicine, effective August 1, 2025

Williams, Nolan, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective August 1, 2025

Reappointments:

Abu-Remaileh, Monther, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering and of Genetics, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2028

Adjah, Farzana Tabitha, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Bohg, Christin, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Cheung, Albert, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2027

Chistol, Gheorghe, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2029

Dresselhaus-Marais, Leora, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, for the period September 1, 2027 through August 31, 2028

Fletcher, Sarah, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Center Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Grove, Martin, Professor (Research) of Earth and Planetary Sciences, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Harari, Gabriella, Assistant Professor of Communication, for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027

Heaney, Catherine, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Psychology and of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through July 31, 2025

Hidalgo Reese, Elizabeth, Assistant Professor of Law, for the period June 1, 2025 through July 31, 2025

Kennard, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Lee, Anson, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period August 1, 2025 through January 1, 2026

Lorch, Yahli, Associate Professor (Research) of Structural Biology, for the period November 1, 2025 through October 31, 2030, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Mastro, Oriana, Center Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2030

Mukherjee, Kunal, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period August 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Rosser, Joelle, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period March 1, 2028 through February 28, 2029

Schramm, Tselil, Assistant Professor of Statistics, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2028

Trippel, Caroline, Assistant Professor of Computer Science and of Electrical Engineering, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Trivedi, Mudit, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2028

Wu, Jiajun, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2025 through October 31, 2025

University Medical Line Professoriate appointments

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for May, June, July, and August 2025 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

Promotions for a continuing term:

Gaudilliere, Brice, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, effective July 1, 2025

Rogers, Angela, Professor of Medicine, effective September 1, 2025

Zeineh, Michael, Professor of Radiology, effective September 1, 2025

Reappointments for a continuing term:

Scott, Stuart, Professor of Pathology, effective September 1, 2025

Teng, Joyce, Professor of Dermatology, effective August 1, 2025

Appointments for a term of years:

Al-Moujahed, Ahmad, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Ediriwickrema, Asiri, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2029

Kim, Yong, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2029

Lakkis, Fadi, Professor of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Promotions for a term of years:

Betof Warner, Allison, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Chen, Jonathan H., Associate Professor of Medicine and of Biomedical Data Science, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2030

Chinthrajah, R. Sharon, Professor of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Loening, Andrea, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Zygourakis, Corinna, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Reviewed by school deans

University Medical Line

The following University Medical Line appointments, promotions, and reappointments were reviewed by the school deans in June, July, and August 2025.

Appointments for a term of years:

Andruska, Adam, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Filiberto, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2029

Geraldo, Ana Filipa, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Hekman, Katherine, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2029

Hung, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Karadimas, Spyridon, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2029

Lenchik, Leon, Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Mokkarala, Mahati, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Mau, Ifan (Ted), Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2030

Offorjebe, Ogechukwu, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2029

Rao, James, Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period November 1, 2025 through October 31, 2030

Schreiber, Kristin, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2030

Spencer, Sean, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2029

Sweatt, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Wamkpah, Nneoma, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Promotions for a term of years:

Lee, Anson, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period October 1, 2025 through July 31, 2030

Liu, Christine, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2030

Tse, Justin, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2030

Reappointments for a term of years:

Alexander, Kevin, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Charu, Vivek, Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Medicine, for the period January 16, 2026 through January 15, 2031

Freehill, Michael, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2030

Hyun, Jeong, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period December 1, 2025 through November 30, 2028

Poplack, Steven, Professor of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Zeineh, Michael, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period June 1, 2025 through August 31, 2025

Other actions approved by the provost

Appointments:

Lee, Nicolas, Senior Lecturer in Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period July 16, 2025 through July 15, 2030

Li, Jiakai, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Pi, Weite, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Redman, Joshua, Artist-in-Residence in Music, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Sharipova, Anastasiia, Szegö Assistant Professor of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Reappointments:

Bodurtha, Rebecca, Senior Lecturer in Theater Performance and Studies, effective September 1, 2025

Donegan, Moira, Artist-in-Residence at the Clayman Institute for Gender Research, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Freed, Amy, Artist-in-Residence in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Kahan, Michael, Senior Lecturer in Sociology, effective September 1, 2025

Nation, Joe, Professor of the Practice in Public Policy, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Tabor-Smith, Amara, Artist in Residence in Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Report items:

Adeli, Ehsan, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2028

Aggarwal, Amol, Professor of Mathematics, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025

Airan, Raag, Assistant Professor of Radiology, and, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026

Anderson, R. Lanier, J. E. Wallace Sterling Professor of the Humanities, Professor of Philosophy and, by courtesy, of German Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of English, effective July 1, 2025

Arrigo, Kevin, Donald and Donald M. Steel Professor of Earth Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Ashley, Euan, Roger and Joelle Burnell Professor of Genomics and Precision Health, Arthur L. Bloomfield Professor of Medicine, Professor of Genetics, and by courtesy, of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Bailenson, Jeremy, Thomas More Storke Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Bao, Zhenan, K. K. Lee Professor, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Barnes, Christopher, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Bent, Stacey, Jagdeep & Roshni Singh Professor in the School of Engineering, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute and Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering and Materials Science Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Boies, Adam, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Center Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Brandeau, Margaret, Coleman F. Fung Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Health Policy, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Brynjolfsson, Erik, Jerry Yang and Akiko Yamazaki Professor, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence and at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics and of Operations, Information and Technology in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Burney, Jennifer, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences and of Earth System Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Cargnello, Matteo, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period July 1, 2025 through February 28, 2029

Chaudhuri, Ovijit, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2028

Cheng, Alan, Edward C. and Amy H. Sewall Professor in the School of Medicine, Professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Cohen, Joshua, Associate Professor of Art and Art History, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of African and African American Studies, effective May 1, 2025

Dauterman, Emma, change from Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Computer Science to Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Dirbas, Frederick, Associate Professor of Surgery, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, for the period June 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026

Dresselhaus-Marais, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Dunbar, Robert, W. M. Keck Professor in the School of Earth Sciences and Professor of Oceans, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Franceschini, Federico, Szegö Assistant Professor (subject to PhD) of Mathematics, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to August 1, 2025

Francis, Christopher, Professor of Earth System Science and of Oceans, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Gaffney, Kelly, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Gao, Alex, Assistant Professor of Biochemistry, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period July 1, 2025 through November 30, 2026

Gao, Grace, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Goldberg, Amir, Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Sociology, effective July 1, 2025

Goodman, Stuart, Robert L. and Mary Ellenburg Professor of Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2028

Gorle, Catherine, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Heilpern, Sebastian, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026 and of appointment end date from August 31, 2029 to December 31, 2029

Heilshorn, Sarah, Director of Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM),Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, and Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028

Hernandez Nunez, Luis, Assistant Professor of Biology, change of appointment start date from July 1, 2025 to September 1, 2025 and of appointment end date from June 30, 2029 to August 31, 2029

Herschlag, Daniel, Professor of Biochemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028

Hines, Michael, Assistant Professor of Education, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of History, for the period July 1, 2025 through July 31, 2028

Hoyt, Alison, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026

Jacobson, Marc, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Kebreab, Ermias, Professor of Earth System Science, change of appointment date from September 1, 2025 to April 1, 2027

Kossler, Andrea, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery, for the period July 1, 2025 through July 31, 2027

Lal, Rayhan, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period July 16, 2025 through July 15, 2026

Lapotre, Mathieu, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences and by courtesy, of Geophysics, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period June 1, 2025 through September 30, 2027

Levinson, Meira, Professor of Education, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to January 1, 2026

Li, Wang, Assistant Professor of Biology, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to October 1, 2025 and of appointment end date from August 31, 2029 to September 30, 2029

Lichter, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, change of appointment start date from August 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025

Lim, Michael, Stanford Medicine Endowed Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery, Professor of Neurosurgery, and Professor, by courtesy, of Radiation Oncology, of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Medicine, effective September 1, 2025

Lima de Azevedo, Ines Margarita, Professor of Energy Science Engineering, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering and of Earth System Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Litchter, Andrew, Assistant Professor of Philosophy (Subject to PhD), change to Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Maahs, David, Lucile Salter Packard Professor of Pediatrics, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period June 16, 2025 through June 15, 2029

Marsden, Alison, Douglass M. and Nola Leishman Professor of Cardiovascular Diseases, Professor of Pediatrics, and of Bioengineering, also reappointed, Professor, by courtesy, of Mechanical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Mauter, Meagan, Associate Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering and of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

McGovern, Mar, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Minor, Lloyd, Carl and Elizabeth Naumann Dean of the School of Medicine, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Professor of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery and Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period June 1, 2025 throughs May 31, 2028

Nachman, Benjamin, Associate Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Physics, effective May 1, 2025

Paté-Cornell, Elizabeth, Burton J. and DeeDee McMurtry Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Aeronautics and Astronautics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Pavone, Marco, Associate Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2028

Payne, Jonathan, Dorrell William Kirby Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Persson, Petra, Associate Professor of Economics, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Health Policy, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Prolo, Laura, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2030

Sharaf, Naima, Assistant Professor of Biology, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Sheltzer, Jason, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, change of appointment start date from June 1, 2025 to July 12, 2025 and of appointment end date from May 31, 2029 to July 11, 2029

Singer, Sara, Professor of Health Policy and of Medicine, and Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Skotheim, Jan, Professor of Biology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Ting, Alice, Professor of Genetics and of Biology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period July 18, 2025 through July 17, 2028

Wang, Paul, Professor of Medicine and John R. and Ai Giak L. Singleton Director, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period May 15, 2025 through May 14, 2028

Waymouth, Robert, Robert Eckles Swain Professor of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028

Weber, Kenneth, Assistant Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, also appointed Assistant Professor (Research), by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, for the period July 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029 and also Assistant Professor (Research), by courtesy, in Radiology, for the period August 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029

White, Elliott, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through December 31, 2026

Wilson, Earle, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, and by courtesy, of Geophysics and of Oceans, also reappointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027

Wolak, Frank, Holbrook Working Professor of Price Theory and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Woo, Y. Joseph, Norman E. Shumway Professor, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period June 1, 2025 throughs May 31, 2028

Wysocka, Joanna, Lorry Lokey Professor, also reappointed Professor of Developmental Biology, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2030

Zhandry, Mark, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025 and of appointment end date from August 31, 2029 to June 30, 2029

Faculty emeritus titles:

Goldstein, Paul L., Stella W. and Ira S. Lillick Professor of Law, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2025

Hall, Robert E., Robert and Carole McNeil Endowed Professor of Economics and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2025

Hastie, Trevor J., John A. Overdeck Professor, Professor of Statistics and of Biomedical Data Sciences, Emeritus, effective June 26, 2025

Heaney, Catherine A., Associate Professor (Teaching) of Psychology and of Medicine (Stanford Prevention Research Center), Emerita, effective July 31, 2025

Naylor, Rosamond L., William Wrigley Professor, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, and at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emerita, effective June 30, 2025

Ousterhout, John K., Leonard Bosack and Sandy K. Lerner Professor of Engineering and Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2025

Parsonnet, Julie, George DeForest Barnett Professor of Medicine, Emerita, effective October 21, 2025

Peskin, Michael E., Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, effective September 30, 2025

Pfleiderer, Paul L., C.O.G. Miller Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, effective September 12, 2025

Pringle, John R., Professor of Genetics, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2025

Ruttenburg, Nancy, William Robertson Coe Professor of American Literature, Emerita, effective August 31, 2025

Taylor, John B., Mary and Robert Raymond Professor and George P. Shultz Senior Fellow of Economics at the Hoover Institution, Emeritus, effective August 31, 2025>

Wein, Lawrence M., Jeffrey S. Skoll Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, effective August 6, 2025

Faculty emeriti recalls:

Amylon, Michael D., Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026

Bass, Dorsey, Associate Professor of Pediatrics (Gastroenterology), Emeritus, for the period November 1, 2025 through October 31, 2026

Blumenthal, Paul D., Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology (Gynecology–Family Planning) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2025 through September 18, 2026

Brest, Paul, Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through December 1, 2025 and April 1, 2026 through August 31, 2026

Carlson, Janet, Associate Professor (Research) of Education, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Cohen, Harvey J., Deborah E. Addicott – John A. Kriewall and Elizabeth A. Haehl Family Professor of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Dekker, Cornelia L., Professor (Research) of Pediatrics (Infectious Diseases), Emerita, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Elam, Jr., Harry J., Senior Vice Provost for Education, Vice President for the Arts, Freeman-Thornton Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and the Olive H. Palmer Professor in Humanities, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2026 through June 15, 2026

Frank, Curtis W., W. M. Keck, Sr. Professor in Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025

Golden, Neville H., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period January 2, 2026 through March 31, 2026

Heller, Thomas C., Lewis Talbot and Nadine Hearn Shelton Professor of International Legal Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Hoffman, Andrew R., Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology), Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026

Howard, Steven K., Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026

Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Joss, Robert L., Philip H. Knight Professor, Emeritus, and Former Dean of the Graduate School of Business, for the period September 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Kennedy, David M., Donald J. McLachlan Professor of History, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Khuri-Yakub, Butrus T., Professor (Research) of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Knuth, Donald E., Fletcher Jones Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Kreps, David M., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management at the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Accounting, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Levi, Margaret, Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Levinson, Douglas F., Walter E. Nichols, M.D. Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Lowe, Anson W., Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026

McCall, Jr., Marsh H., Professor of Classics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 15, 2026

McKeown, Nick W., Kleiner Perkins, Mayfield, Sequoia Capital Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Miller, David A.B., W.M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Mudd, Deborah S., Judy Koch Professor of Education, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Naimark, Norman M., Robert & Florence McDonnell Professor of E. European Studies, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Naylor, Rosamond L., William Wrigley Professor, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, and at the Freeman Spogli Institute, Emerita, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027

Parker, George G.C., Dean Witter Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026

Parsonnet, Julie, George DeForest Barnett Professor of Medicine, Emerita, for the period October 22, 2025 through October 21, 2027

Peskin, Michael E., Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Pfleiderer, Paul L., C.O.G. Miller Distinguished Professor of Finance, Emeritus, for the period September 13, 2025 through September 12, 2026

Plummer, James D., John M. Fluke Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Popp, Richard L., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Pringle, John R., Professor of Genetics, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Quinn, James V., Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026

Ramirez, Francisco, Vida Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Regula, Donald P., Professor (Teaching) of Pathology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Reichelstein, Stefan J., William R. Timken Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Robertson, Channing R., The Ruth G. and William K. Bowes Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 22, 2025 through December 5, 2025

Rubin, Daniel L., Professor of Biomedical Data Science and of Radiology (Integrative Biomedical Imaging Informatics at Stanford), Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Ruttenburg, Nancy, William Robertson Coe Professor of American Literature, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Ryckman, Thomas A., Professor (Teaching) of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Sandborg, Christy I., Professor of Pediatrics (Rheumatology), Emerita, for the period July 19, 2025 through July 18, 2026

Saraswat, Krishna, Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Scandling, John D., Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Shapiro, Lucille, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor, Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026

Shoven, John B., The Charles Schwab Professor of Economics, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025

Smith-Coggins, Rebecca, Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emerita, for the period August 7, 2025 through August 6, 2026

Solomon, Edward I., Monroe E. Spaght Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025 and October 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Switzer, Paul, Professor of Statistics and of Environmental Earth System Science, Emeritus, for the period September 22, 2025 through December 14, 2025

Thompson, Dolores G., Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science (Public Mental Health and Population Sciences), Emerita, for the period August 6, 2025 through August 5, 2026

Walbot, Virginia Professor of Biology, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026

Wein, Lawrence M., Jeffrey S. Skoll Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period August 7, 2025 through August 6, 2027

Willinsky, John M., Khosla Family Professor, Emeritus, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026

Wilson, Darrell M., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period November 2, 2025 through November 1, 2026

Wilson, Robert, The Adams Distinguished Professor in Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026

Wright, Gavin, William Robertson Coe Professor in American Economic History, Emeritus, for the period July 16, 2025 through July 31, 2025

Staff emeriti titles:

Abbott, Kent H., Bibliographic Access and Systems Manager in the Jackson Library, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2025

Chakravarty, Ranjita, Information Technology Internal Audit Director, Emerita, effective June 1, 2025

Clapp, Robert G., Senior Research Engineer in Geophysics, Emeritus, effective February 1, 2025

Davis, Megan W., Associate Vice President, Finance and Administration in Land, Buildings and Real Estate, Emerita, effective January 1, 2026

Denney, Jon, Vice President for Development, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2025

Dochez, Katherine, Director of Strategic Reporting and Analysis in Medical Center Development, Emerita, effective May 1, 2025

Dolezal, Sheila M., Director of Finance and Administration in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Emerita, effective June 1, 2025

Fabbro-Johnston, Deana, Associate Director of Student and Alumni Engagement at the Doerr School of Sustainability, Emerita, effective September 1, 2025

Graves, Greg, Associate Director, Native American Cultural Center in VP for Student Affairs, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2024

Grousbeck, H. Irving, MBA Class of 1980 Adjunct Professor of Management in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2025

Kealey, Thomas, Lecturer in Creative Writing, Emeritus, effective September 1, 2025

Malladi, Shyamala D., Senior Lecturer of Biology, Emerita, effective August 31, 2025

Porteus, Ann, Senior Lecturer in Education, Emerita, effective June 30, 2025

Rossi, Ann D., Senior Principal Gifts Advisor in Medical Center Development, Emerita, effective February 1, 2025

Sebbard, Susan S., Stanford Humanities Center Assistant Director, Emerita, effective September 1, 2025

Xu, Liwen, Life Science Research Professional in the Pediatrics Center for Definitive and Curative Medicine, Emerita, effective February 1, 2025

Endowed professorships:

Aghaeepour, Nima, Associate Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, also appointed Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Alsan, Marcella, Professor of Economics, also appointed Annie and Ned Lamont Professor of International Studies, effective October 7, 2025

Burns, Jennifer, Professor of History, also appointed Edgar E. Robinson Professor of United States History, effective October 7, 2025

Chueh, William, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Energy Science and Engineering and Director of the Precourt Institute for Energy, also appointed Kimmelman Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Diffenbaugh, Noah, Kara J Foundation Professor, Professor of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed William Wrigley Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Goldhaber-Gordon, David, Professor of Physics, also appointed TG Wijaya Professor of Physics, effective October 7, 2025

Huang, Kerwyn C., Professor of Bioengineering and of Microbiology and Immunology, also appointed LeRa Professor, effective October 7, 2025

James, Doug, Professor of Computer Science, also appointed LeRa Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Kozyrakis, Christoforos, Professor of Electrical Engineering and of Computer Science, also appointed Leonard Bosack and Sandy K. Lerner Professor of Engineering, effective October 7, 2025

Kurina, Lianne, Professor (Teaching) of Medicine, also appointed David and Lucile Packard Foundation Professor of Human Biology, effective October 7, 2025

Lipsitch, Marc, Professor of Medicine and of Biology and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute, also appointed Michael and Barbara Berberian Professor, effective January 1, 2026

Mahoney, Neale, Trione Director of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Professor of Economics, and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed TG Wijaya Professor of Economics, effective October 7, 2025

Melcher, Marc L., Professor of Surgery, also appointed Stanford Department of Surgery Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Minian, Ana, Professor of History, also appointed Clifford G. Morrison Professor of Population and Resources Studies, effective October 7, 2025

Mullally, Ann, Professor of Medicine, also appointed George E. Becker Professor in Medicine, effective October 7, 2025

Poultsides, George, Professor of Surgery, also appointed Stanford Department of Surgery Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Redding, Stephen, Professor of Economics, also appointed Kleinheinz Family Professor of International Studies, effective October 7, 2025

Stoner, Kathryn, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science and Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, also appointed Satre Family Senior Fellow, effective October 7, 2025

Voena, Alessandra, Professor of Economics, also appointed Holbrook Working Professor of Price Theory, effective October 7, 2025

Walther, Guenther, Professor of Statistics, also appointed John A. Overdeck Professor, effective October 7, 2025

Reappointment:

Roland Greene, Director of the Stanford Humanities Center, Mark Pigott KBE Professor, and Professor of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Anthony P. Meier Family Professor of the Humanities, effective October 7, 2025

Directorships:

Appointments:

Graham, Peter, Professor of Physics, also appointed Wells Family Director of the Stanford Institute for Theoretical Physics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Monje-Deisseroth, Michelle, Milan Gambhir Professor of Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, also appointed Chambers-Okamura Endowed Director for Pediatric Neuro-Immuno-Oncology, effective July 1, 2025

Talbot, William, Mary and Dr. Salim Shelby Professor and Professor of Developmental Biology, also appointed Bing Director of the Program in Human Biology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Reappointments:

Daub, Adrian, J.E. Wallace Sterling Professor of the Humanities, Professor of German Studies and of Comparative Literature, also reappointed Barbara D. Finberg Director of the Michelle R. Clayman Institute for Gender Research, effective September 1, 2025

Frank, Zephyr, Gildred Professor of Latin American Studies, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Spence and Cleone Eccles Family Director of the Bill Lane Center for the American West, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Menon, Jisha, Robert G. Freeman Professor of International Studies, also reappointed Sakurako and William Fisher Family Director of the Stanford Global Studies Division, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Administrative appointments:

Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben and A. Jess Shenson Professor, Director of the Center for Innovation in Global Health, Professor of Medicine, and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean of Global Health, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2028

Borko, Hilda, Charles E. Ducommun Professor in the Graduate School of Education, also appointed Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs in the Graduate School of Education, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2027

Brongersma, Mark, Stephen Harris Professor and Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Director of the Geballe Laboratory for Advanced Materials (GLAM), for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Charity-Hudley, Anne, Bonnie Katz Tenenbaum Professor of Education, also reappointed Associate Dean of Educational Affairs in the Graduate School of Education, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Cohen, Mitchell, Elizabeth Wood Dunlevie Professor, also appointed Senior Associate Dean of Maternal and Child Health in the School of Medicine, effective January 16, 2025

Du Bois, Justin, Henry Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Chair of Chemistry, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Goldberg, Jeffrey, Blumenkranz Smead Professor, also reappointed Chair of Ophthalmology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Gruenfeld, Deborah, Joseph McDonald Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Senior Associate Dean in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 16, 2025 through June 15, 2030

Hartmann, Wesley, John G. McCoy-Banc One Corporation Professor, also appointed Senior Associate Dean in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 16, 2025 through June 15, 2030

Hawn, Mary, Emile Holman Professor of Surgery, also reappointed Chair of Surgery, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Irwin, Kent, Professor of Physics, of Particle Physics and Astrophysics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Director of the Hansen Experimental Physics Laboratory (HEPL), for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Krams, Sheri, Professor of Surgery, also reappointed Senior Associate Dean of Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Lawlor, Claire, Henry Waldgrave Stuart Memorial Professor, also appointed Chair of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Levin, Beth, William H. Bonsall Professor in the Humanities, also appointed Chair of Linguistics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Lim, Michael, Stanford Medicine Endowed Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery and Professor of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Chair of Neurosurgery, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Looser, Diane, Associate Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, also reappointed Chair of Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Menon, Jisha, Robert G. Freeman Professor of International Studies, also appointed Chair of Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2028

Micheli, Fiorenzo, David and Lucile Packard Professor of Marine Science, Professor of Oceans, and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, also appointed Chair of Oceans, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Michelson, Peter, Luke Blossom Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, also appointed Chair of Physics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Peay, Kabir, Professor of Biology, of Earth System Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Associate Dean of Education in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Roberts, Laura, Katharine Dexter McCormick and Stanley McCormick Memorial Professor, also reappointed Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period September 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030

Soundararajan, Kannan, Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of the School of Humanities and Sciences, also appointed Chair of Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Starkey, Kathryn, Edward Clark Crossett Professor of Humanistic Studies and Professor of German, also appointed Chair of the Division of Literatures, Cultures, and Languages, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Tomz, Michael, William Bennett Munro Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Chair of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Torrance, Anne, Staehelin Family Professor, also appointed Senior Associate Dean in the Graduate School of Business, for the period June 16, 2025 through June 15, 2030

Turner, Frederick, Harry and Norman Chandler Professor of Communication and Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, also reappointed Chair of Communication, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2027

Vermeule, Blakey, Albert Guérard Professor of Literature, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Humanities and Arts, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Villeneuve, Anne, Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor and Professor of Developmental Biology and of Genetics, also reappointed Chair of Developmental Biology, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029