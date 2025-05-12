APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Dannenbaum, Tom, Professor of Law and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective September 1, 2025

Frieman, Joshua, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective May 5, 2025

Kebreab, Ermias, Professor of Earth System Science, effective September 1, 2025

Liu, Jonathan, Professor of Pathology, effective June 1, 2025

Nachman, Ben, Associate Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective May 1, 2025

Penington, Geoffrey, Associate Professor of Physics, effective September 1, 2025

Umana-Taylor, Adriana, Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2026

Zhuang, Ziquan, Professor of Mathematics, effective September 1, 2025

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

James, Michelle, Associate Professor of Radiology and of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, effective March 1, 2025

Martin, Ashley, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2025

Mross, Michaela, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, effective September 1, 2025

Persson, Petra, Associate Professor of Economics, effective July 1, 2025

Smith, Kevin, Associate Professor of Accounting in the Graduate School of Business, effective July 1, 2025

REAPPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Wotipka, Christine, Associate Professor (Teaching) of Education, effective September 1, 2025

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Ahanonu, Biafra, Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 31, 2029

Chan, Kevin, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2029

Ellwood-Lowe, Monica, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Flentje, Annesa, Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Hubbard, Caitlin, Assistant Professor (subject to Ph.D.) of English, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029

Jia, Ruizhe, Assistant Professor of Management Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Monte-Rath, Maria, Assistant Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Qiu, Tairan, Assistant Professor of Education, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Sadowski, Katharine, Assistant Professor of Education (subject to PhD), for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Weber, Kenneth, Assistant Professor (Research) of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

PROMOTION FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Goldman-Rosas, Lisa, Associate Professor (Research) of Epidemiology and Population Health, of Medicine and of Pediatrics, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2030, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Bauer, Andrew, Professor of Anthropology, effective September 1, 2025

Fullwiley, Duana, Professor of Anthropology, effective February 1, 2025

Li, Lingyin, Professor of Biochemistry, effective February 1, 2025

Lin, Michael, Professor of Neurobiology and of Bioengineering, effective March 1, 2025

Markland, Tom, Professor of Chemistry, effective September 1, 2025

Zhong, Weijie, Associate Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business, for the period July 2025 through June 30, 2028

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Beinat, Corinne, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027

Durmus, Naside, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Gao, Xiaojing, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2028

Goldstein, Andrea, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period March 1, 2026 through February 28, 2027, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Haroushe, Kereen, Assistant Professor of Neurobiology, for the period November 1, 2027 through October 31, 2028

Hughes, Nicole, Assistant Professor of Iberian and Latin American Cultures, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Linderman, Scott, Assistant Professor of Statistics, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028

Pamukcu, Ayla, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, and, by courtesy, of Geophysics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Rau, Michael, Assistant Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, for the period September 1, 2026 through August 31, 2027

Rodriguez Espinosa, Patricia, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period June 1, 2027 through May 31, 2028

Rogala, Kacper, Assistant Professor of Structural Biology and of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period June 1, 2027 through May 31, 2028

Rotskoff, Grant, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2028

Rusu, Mirabela, Assistant Professor of Radiology and, by courtesy, of Urology, and of Biomedical Data Science, for the period January 1, 2025 through March 31, 2028

Sims, Nandi , Assistant Professor of Linguistics, for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027

Seck, Fatoumata, Assistant Professor of French and Italian/DLCL, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Yu, Esther, Assistant Professor of English, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for January, February, and March 2025 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Pollom, Erqi, Professor of Radiation Oncology, effective March 1, 2025

Stevens, Kathryn, Professor of Radiology, effective June 1, 2025

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Blonigen, Daniel, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2030

Moore, Lindsay, Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029

Igbinosa, Irogue (Iro), Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2029

Lin, F. Vankee, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2030

Riaz, Fauzia, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029

Zucker, Evan, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2030

PROMOTIONS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Green, Tamar, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2029

Keller, Corey, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2030

Ma, Michael, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2029

Prolo, Laura, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2030

Wernig, Gerlinde , Associate Professor of Pathology, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2030

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Azagury, Dan, Associate Professor of Surgery, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Baumer, Fiona , Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and of Pediatrics, for the period May 16, 2026 through May 15, 2031

Chan, Frandics, Associate Professor of Radiology, for the period February 1, 2025 through July 31, 2025

Frank, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Kamal, Robin, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2031

Knowles, Juliet, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Neurological Science and of Pediatrics, for the period May 16, 2026 through May 15, 2031

Lacayo, Norman, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030

Sherman, Seth, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030

Stary, Creed, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2030

Stice, Eric, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2028

Yu, Charles , Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2029

OTHER APPOINTMENT APPROVED BY THE PROVOST:

Asserian, Lernkin, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

REPORT ITEMS:

Adida, Claire, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025

Alsentzer, Emily, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2028

Balch, Halleh, Assistant Professor of Oceans, change in appointment start date from April 1, 2025 to August 16, 2026, and of end date from March 31, 2029 to August 15, 2029

Bao, Zhenan, K. K. Lee Professor and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering and of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Barry, Michele, Drs. Ben and A. Jess Shenson Professor, Senior Associate Dean of Global Health, Director for the Center for Innovation in Global Health, and Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Senior Fellow at Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Bateman, Brian, Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period December 13, 2024 through December 12, 2027

Benson, Sally, Precourt Family Professor, Professor of Energy Science Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Bent, Stacey, Jagdeep and Roshni Singh Professor in the School of Engineering, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering and, Professor by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, Materials Sciences and Engineering and of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Bogyo, Matthew, Professor of Pathology and of Microbiology and Immunology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2027

Brandt, Adam, Professor of Energy Science Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Bryant, Zev, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, through February 28, 2030

Burkett, Maxine, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2025 to July 1, 2025

Burney, Jennifer, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences and Earth System Science, change in appointment start date change from April 1, 2025 to January 1, 2025

Cargnello, Matteo, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period February 1, 2025 through August 31, 2028

Chan, Chuen-Wing, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, change of appointment start date from April 1, 2025 to April 16, 2025, and of appointment end date from March 30, 2029 to April 15, 2029

Chowdhury, Srabanti, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Christin, Angèle, Associate Professor of Communication and, by courtesy, of Sociology, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Constantino, Sara, Assistant Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, in the Woods Institute for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Corsello, Steven, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period November 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026

Crowder, Larry, Edward Ricketts Provostial Professor, Professor of Oceans, Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment and Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Cui, Yi, Fortinet Founders Professor, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Energy Science and Engineering, of Photon Science, Senior Fellow at Woods and Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Daily, Gretchen, Bing Professor of Environmental Science and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Damon, William, Professor of Education, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Hoover Institution, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Davis, Steven, Professor of Earth System Science, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Energy Science Engineering, for the period April 1, 2025 to March 31, 2027

Devereaux, Thomas, Professor of Photon Science and of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Dionne, Jennifer, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Radiology, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

El-Gamal, Abbas, Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Ennis, Dennis, Professor of Radiology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Bioengineering, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2028

Fan, Shanhui, Joseph and Hon Mai Goodman Professor of the School of Engineering and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Feng, Liang, Associate Professor of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Structural Biology, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Fischer, Martin, Kumagai Professor in the School of Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Flynn, Francis, Paul E. Holden Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Ganguli, Surya, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) and Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Green, Tamar, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2030

Haah, Jeongwan, Associate Professor of Physics, also appointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Mathematics, for the period January 6, 2025 through August 31, 2030

Horne, Roland, Thomas Davies Barrow Professor, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Hwang, Harold, Director, Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences, Professor of Applied Physics and of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Jacobson, Mark, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Jaramillo, Thomas, Professor of Chemical Engineering, of Energy Science Engineering, and of Photon Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Kanan, Matthew, Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Kao, Chi-Chang, Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Karunadasa, Hemamala, J. G. Jackson and C. J. Wood Professor of Chemistry, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Kovscek, Anthony, Keleen and Carlton Beal Professor of Petroleum Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Krisnan, Siddharth, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, change of appointment start date from January 1, 2025 to June 1, 2025 and of appointment end date from December 31, 2028 to May 31, 2029

Larson, Natalie, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Engineering and Science, for the period February 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Li, Shanjun, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2024 to July 1, 2025

Lima de Azevedo, Ines, Professor of Energy Science Engineering and, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028 and, appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Earth System Science, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030

McIntyre, Paul, Rick and Melinda Reed Professor and Professor of Photon Science, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Morrison, Matthew, Associate Professor of African and African American Studies, change of appointment start date from January 1, 2025 to February 16, 2025

Nowatzky, Johannes, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and of Medicine, change in appointment start date from March 1, 2025 to May 1, 2025, and of appointment end date from February 28, 2030 to April 30, 2030

Owen, Scott, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2027

Poldrack, Russell, Albert Ray Lang Professor of Psychology, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, effective January 1, 2025

Pollom, Erqi, Professor of Radiation Oncology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Neurosurgery, effective March 1, 2025

Prinz, Friedrich (Fritz), Leonardo Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Rajagopal, Ram, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering and of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Ricci, Anthony, Edward C. and Amy H. Sewall Professor in the School of Medicine and Professor of Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy of Molecular and Cellular Physiology, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2025

Rivas-Davila, Juan, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Shen, Zhixun, Paul Pigott Professor of Physical Sciences and Professor of Applied Physics and of Physics, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Sivas, Linda, Luke W. Cole Professor of Environmental Law, Director of the Stanford Environmental Law Clinic, and Professor (Teaching) of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Tarpeh, William, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Wang, Ban, William Haas Professor of Chinese Studies, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Comparative Literature, effective September 1, 2023

Wang, Yuan, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, also appointed Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period November 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Weyant, John, Professor (Research) of Management Science and Engineering and of Energy Science Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Weingast, Barry, Ward C. Krebs Family Professor and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow, by courtesy, at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Yeh, Ellen, Associate Professor of Pathology, also reappointed Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Zheng, Xiaolin, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, of Energy Science Engineering and, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Glader, Bertil E., Stanford Medicine Professor of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Emeritus, effective July 1, 2025

Hristov, Dimitre H., Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology (Radiation Physics), Emeritus, effective May 5, 2025

Roth, Stephen J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, effective May 31, 2025

Solomon, Edward I., Monroe E. Spaght Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, effective March 31, 2025

Stearns, Timothy P., Professor of Biology, Emeritus, effective March 31, 2025

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Bachrach, Laura K., Professor of Pediatrics (Endocrinology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emerita, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Bergman, David A., Associate Professor of Pediatrics (General Pediatrics) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Bienenstock, Arthur, Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period March 16, 2025 through March 15, 2026

Brown, Patrick, Professor of Biochemistry, Emeritus, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026

Carragee, Eugene J., Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emeritus, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 28, 2026

Cioffi, John M., Hitachi America Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Friedman, Jerry H., Professor of Statistics, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through June 15, 2025

Genovese, Mark, James W. Raitt M.D. Professor, Emeritus, for the period April 11, 2025 through April 10, 2026

Gerdes, Joseph C., Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Goldstein, Mary K., Professor of Health Policy, Emerita, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026

Gould IV, William B., Charles A. Beardsley Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025

Harter, Phillip M., Associate Professor (Teaching) of Emergency Medicine, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Krane, Elliot, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric Anesthesia) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period May 1, 2025 through April 30, 2026

Moss, Richard B., Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026

Murphy, Jr., Daniel J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period July 7, 2025 through July 6, 2026

Ramamoorthy, Chandra, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (Pediatric), Emerita, for the period April 16, 2025 through April 15, 2026

Rasgon, Natalie, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences (General Psychiatry and Psychology-Adult) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025

Riley, Edward, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine (OB) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period March 4, 2025 through March 3, 2026

Roth, Stephen J., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emeritus, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2027

Scherrer, Philip H., Professor (Research) of Physics, Emeritus, for the period March 2, 2025 through March 1, 2026

Schoolnik, Gary K., Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases), Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Singleton, Kenneth J., Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Solomon, Edward I., Monroe E. Spaght Professor of Chemistry, Emeritus, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2026

Sourkes, Barbara M., Professor of Pediatrics (Critical Care), Emerita, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2026

Stockdale, Frank, Maureen Lyles D’Ambrogio Professor in the School of Medicine, Emeritus, for the period March 15, 2025 through March 14, 2026

Wang, Nancy Ewen, Professor of Emergency Medicine (Pediatrics), Emerita, for the period March 13, 2025 through March 12, 2026

ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:

Akbarpour, Mohammad, Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed Walter and Elise Haas Professor in the Graduate School of Business, effective April 29, 2025

Casey, Katherine, Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed RoAnn Costin Professor, effective April 29, 2025

Como, David, Professor of History, also appointed Joan Danforth Professor, effective April 29, 2025

deHaan, Eduard (Ed), Professor of Economics in the Graduate School of Business and Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also appointed MBA Class of 1963 Professor, effective April 29, 2025

Jiménez, Tomás, Professor of Sociology, also appointed Joan B. Ford Professor, effective April 29, 2025

Kahn, Joseph, Professor of Electrical Engineering, also appointed Harald Trap Friis Professor, effective April 29, 2025

Narayanan, Sridhar, Professor of Marketing in the Graduate School of Business, also appointed Sebastian S. Kresge Professor of Marketing, effective April 29, 2025

Pentcheva, Bissera, Professor of Art and Art History and Professor, by courtesy, of Classics, also appointed Victoria and Roger Sant Professor of Art, effective April 29, 2025

Soh, Hyongsok Tom, Professor of Radiology, Electrical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical Engineering, also appointed W. M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering, effective April 29, 2025

ENDOWED DIRECTORSHIPS:

Moga, Michael-Alice, Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, also appointed James Baxter Wood and Yvonne Craig Wood Endowed Director of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, effective November 1, 2024

Stevenson, David K., Harold K. Faber Professor of Pediatrics, Professor, by courtesy, of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, also appointed Ann L. and Charles B. Johnson Director, effective February 1, 2025

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:

Bao, Zhenan, K. K. Lee Professor, Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering and of Chemistry, also appointed Interim Chair of Chemical Engineering, for the period April 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025

Diffenbaugh, Noah, Kara J Foundation Professor and Kimmelman Family Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also reappointed Chair of Earth System Science, for the period January 1, 2026 through August 31, 2026

Goodson, Ken, Davies Family Provostial Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, also appointed Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs, effective April 1, 2025

MacCoun, Robert (Rob), James and Patricia Kowal Professor of Law, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and Professor, by courtesy, of Psychology, also appointed Senior Associate Vice Provost for Research, in the Office of the Vice Provost and Dean of Research, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2028

Spakowitz, Andrew, Tang Family Foundation Chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Professor of Chemical Engineering, of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, also appointed Senior Associate Dean for Research and Faculty Affairs in the School of Engineering, for the period April 1, 2025 through March 31, 2030