Twenty-five new research teams have been selected for grants and support from the Sustainability Accelerator at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. The projects aim to rapidly enhance understanding of Earth systems and resilience to negative impacts from climate change.

Twelve of the 25 projects received funding as part of the Accelerator’s efforts in climate adaptation. This includes work to strengthen the resilience of communities and ecosystems, increase their capacity to adapt to climate change, and reduce harm from extreme climate-related events such as heat, floods, droughts, storms, and wildfires.

For example, one team aims to evaluate, develop, and implement strategies to scale the use of highly reflective white paint on household roofs to reduce heat-related deaths in low-income settlements along the Indonesian coast. Another seeks to develop an energy-efficient, low-cost alternative to conventional air conditioners using materials that pull water from the air. A third team is working to develop disaster preparedness resources for governments and organizations tailored to local community needs and perceptions of risk.

“The Accelerator is all about impact, speed, and scale, and these are very pressing issues that need quick solutions,” said Yi Cui, the Fortinet Founders Professor in the Stanford School of Engineering and faculty director of the Accelerator. “Even though adaptation is a slow process, we think we really need to put all these minds together to implement these solutions as soon as possible.”

Thirteen additional projects have been chosen for their promise to rapidly improve understanding of natural and human systems through innovative technologies and data-driven insights. This is an area of focus the Accelerator team calls “planetary intelligence” and considers a platform supporting its goal-oriented work.