A pivot from fossil fuels to clean energy technologies by 2060 would improve energy security and reduce trade risks for most nations, according to an April 9 study in Nature Climate Change.

Lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth minerals are among the prized materials for countries and corporations racing to secure supplies for energy systems that do not add greenhouse gases to our atmosphere. Unlike fossil fuels, natural reserves of these materials are most concentrated in the Global South, shuffling the geopolitics of energy and global trade.

“Most people are focused on the new stuff that could be a problem, and not really considering the security benefits of moving away from fossil fuels,” said Steve Davis, the study’s senior author and a professor of Earth system science in the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “For most countries in a net-zero emissions system in the future, trading off the reduced dependence on imported fossil fuels and increased dependence on these new materials is actually a win for energy security.”

Even for the United States, which has some of the world’s largest fossil fuel reserves but only a sliver of critical mineral deposits, decarbonization could boost energy security, especially if the country cultivates new trade partners, the researchers found.

Since 2020, the U.S. has exported more crude oil and petroleum products than it has imported – but it still imports millions of barrels daily, mostly from Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Colombia. “Generating electricity with solar and wind will require more imports than using abundant gas and coal resources in the U.S., but reduced dependence on foreign oil will be a big advantage as transportation is electrified,” Davis said.

Oil-rich nations, including Russia and Saudi Arabia, are among the minority of countries that would see energy security decline in net-zero scenarios even with expanded trade networks.

Systematic analysis and a new trade risk index

To reach their conclusions, the scientists systematically analyzed the range of each country’s potential new vulnerabilities under decarbonization relative to those associated with continued reliance on fossil fuels.