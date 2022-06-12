During Stanford University’s 131st Commencement Ceremony on June 12, 2022, Stanford alum and Netflix co-founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings reminded graduates of the power of inventions and stories. “One is about harnessing the natural world; the other is about harnessing the human spirit,” said Hastings, who was unable to attend in person and provided remarks via a recorded video. Hastings urged graduates to focus on inventing solutions to one challenge in particular – climate change – and to devise new stories for a modern world, ones that encourage compassion between people and help prevent war.

This year’s Commencement weekend also featured a ceremony to recognize the Class of 2020, whose in-person Commencement ceremony was delayed due to pandemic-related restrictions. Around 2,600 alums from the Class of 2020 reunited at Stanford Stadium on June 11, where they heard France A. Córdova, an astrophysicist and a former leader of major universities and government agencies, reflect on how her career path pivoted from literature to physics and then to outer space. She encouraged graduates to look out for the unexpected possibilities that emerge in life’s path.

“Keep your eyes open for side streets and bike lanes,” Córdova said. “You may end up on an even more incredible journey than you had foreseen if you remain open to possibilities in unlikely places.”

University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne praised the Class of 2020’s perseverance. “Now is the moment to take what you’ve learned – about yourself and about our world, about the things that are true, and the things that abide – and to use that knowledge to shape the life you want to lead and the contributions that you wish to make to our world,” he said. “I believe in your ability to create a brighter future as you build your own life of meaning and purpose.”

In his address to the Class of 2022, the president expressed confidence that the graduates are equal to the changes, evolutions, and unexpected twists and turns ahead of them. “Each of you has that ability to pivot. I know, because each of you had to pivot as the pandemic upended your plans – yet you pushed through to complete your studies and graduate today. As the story of your own life continues to unfurl, I am confident that each of you will adapt as our world changes and as your own priorities and goals evolve, too.”

Class of 2022 Commencement highlights: Alum Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, encouraged graduates to harness the power of inventions and stories to drive societal change.

Class of 2020 Commencement highlights: France A. Córdova, an astrophysicist and leader in higher education and government, encouraged graduates to remain open to possibilities in unlikely places at the Class of 2020 Commencement ceremony.

