Commencement Weekend 2022 in photos

Commencement Weekend 2022 was a double celebration for the Stanford community. Around 2,600 alums from the Class of 2020 reunited at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 11, for a pandemic-delayed celebration. Sunday’s ceremony celebrated the Class of 2022. In all, an estimated 23,000 family, friends, and grads gathered on the Farm to mark the occasion. Photographer Don Feria captured the highlights.

Graduating students participate in the Wacky Walk during Commencement for the graduating Class of 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Thomas Booker (left) and frosh-year roommate Matthew Radovan reunite after the Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Three Trees joined the celebration this year: Grayson Armour, Dahkota Brown, and Caroline Kushel.

Image credit: Don Feria Students listen to a video of the address by Reed Hastings, ’88, during Commencement for the Class of 2022 at Stanford Stadium on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Bria Holmes-Lewis (featured) and Stanford Talisman perform Wanting Memories by Ysaye Maria Barnwell during the Baccalaureate multifaith celebration for the Class of 2022 at Frost Amphitheater on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Students thank their family and loved ones during the Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Students and faculty celebrate the first of the Commencement festivities during the Baccalaureate celeration for the graduating Class of 2020 at Frost Amphitheater on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria The Rev. Dr. Yvette Flunder gives the address during the Baccalaureate celebration at Frost Amphitheater on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Phillip Wrabetz takes a selfie with his dad after Commencement on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Stanford Taiko performs during the Baccalaureate celebration for the graduating Class of 2020 at Frost Amphitheater.

Image credit: Don Feria Evan Michelle Miller poses for a photo with family members after the Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Maddy Fish delivers the student address during the Baccalaureate celebration for the Class of 2020.

Image credit: Don Feria 2022 graduates participate in the Wacky Walk at Stanford Stadium on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Joseph Ironhawk Little delivers the land acknowledgment during the Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Image credit: Don Feria President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell process toward the stage during Commencement for the graduating Class of 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Preparations are made in Stanford Stadium on Saturday before Commencement for the Class of 2020.

Image credit: Don Feria 2022 graduates participate in the Wacky Walk at Stanford Stadium.

Image credit: Don Feria 2022 graduates dressed their creative best for the Wacky Walk.

Image credit: Don Feria Board of Trustees Associate Secretary Marty Higgins prepares President Marc Tessier-Lavigne for Commencement on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Temiloluwa Bolodeoku delivers the student address during the Baccalaureate celebration for the Class of 2022 at Frost Amphitheater.

Image credit: Don Feria The 2020 graduates got their own Wacky Walk two years after the pandemic disrupted their in-person Commencement.

Image credit: Don Feria Saxophonist Andrew Bassilakis performs (second from left) with the Stanford Band after the Commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 at Stanford Stadium.

Image credit: Don Feria Dr. Simran Jeet Singh delivers the Baccalaureate address for the graduating Class of 2022 at Frost Amphitheater on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Celebrating the start of the weekend ceremonies during Friday’s multifaith Baccalaureate event.

Image credit: Don Feria Dr. France A. Córdova, ’69, delivers the address during the Commencement ceremony for the graduating Class of 2020 at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria The Stanford Chamber Chorale performs America, the Beautiful during Commencement on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria 2020 grads doing the Wacky Walk during Commencement on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

Image credit: Don Feria Fullscreen