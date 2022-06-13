Skip to main content
Commencement Weekend 2022 in photos

Commencement Weekend 2022 was a double celebration for the Stanford community. Around 2,600 alums from the Class of 2020 reunited at Stanford Stadium on Saturday, June 11, for a pandemic-delayed celebration. Sunday’s ceremony celebrated the Class of 2022. In all, an estimated 23,000 family, friends, and grads gathered on the Farm to mark the occasion. Photographer Don Feria captured the highlights.