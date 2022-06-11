Students of the Stanford classes of 2020 and 2022 gathered for dual Baccalaureate ceremonies Friday at Frost Amphitheater. The events marked the start of Stanford’s Commencement Weekend celebrations for both classes.

Rev. Dr. Tiffany Steinwert, dean for religious and spiritual life, reflects on the importance of gathering for Baccalaureate following the challenges of the past two years. (Image credit: Don Feria)

Baccalaureate is a celebratory gathering that takes place each year ahead of Commencement. Organized by the Office of Religious & Spiritual Life, the ceremony convenes graduating seniors, graduate and professional students, as well as their families and friends, to acknowledge the spiritual contribution to the education of the whole person.

The Baccalaureate ceremony for the Class of 2022 took place at 10 a.m. The ceremonial address was delivered by Dr. Simran Jeet Singh, a professor, author, and advocate.

The Class of 2020 – which has returned to Stanford following a two-year delay of their Commencement celebrations due to the pandemic – gathered at 4 p.m. for their Baccalaureate ceremony. The address was delivered by Rev. Yvette Flunder, pastor of the City of Refuge United Church of Christ in Oakland, California.

Both ceremonies opened with processionals, followed by welcome remarks from Rev. Dr. Tiffany Steinwert, dean for religious and spiritual life, who reflected on the importance of gathering for Baccalaureate following the challenges of the past two years. She told both classes, “We are more than the sum of our pandemic experiences,” and reminded graduates that Stanford is not itself without each of them.

The ceremonies included an acknowledgment of the indigenous land on which Stanford lies, as well as musical performances and poetic reflections by students. Dr. Amina Darwish, associate dean and advisor for Muslim life, also led moments of silence, accompanied by the ringing of a Buddhist singing bowl, to honor the Stanford students who passed away in recent years: John Taylor Chipman, Jacob Meisel, Kathryn Diane Meyer, Dylan Alexander Simmons, Eitan Michael Weiner, Langston Bruce Wesley, and Mischa Nee.