AI rivals humans in political persuasion

As large language models become increasingly ubiquitous, it’s only a matter of time before they’re tasked with generating political messages – if they’re not already doing so. New research by two professors at Stanford Graduate School of Business explores how people respond to AI-generated political appeals and the implications.

“We were interested in whether AI-generated messages could be as persuasive as messages that were generated by humans,” says Robb Willer, a professor of organizational behavior (by courtesy) at Stanford GSB, who investigated this question with a team of researchers from the Politics and Social Change Lab (which he directs) and the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI. “Quite consistently, across a range of policy issues, that’s exactly what we found: Messages developed by AI are about as persuasive as those developed by people, though readers did not know the source of the message.”

Zakary Tormala, a professor of marketing at Stanford GSB, had a different question. Does knowing that a message was written by AI change how people respond to it? With Louise Lu, a doctoral candidate who led the project, and Adam Duhachek from the University of Illinois Chicago, Tormala tested how receptive people are to ideas when they hear that a message comes from AI versus a human source. This approach revealed that people are more open to hearing about opposing policy positions when they’re presented by AI.

“We were thinking AI might sometimes do better than human sources in this context because people believe AI has no persuasive intent, is not inherently biased, and has access to a wealth of information,” Tormala says. “In our studies, all of these factors increased people’s willingness to engage with arguments presented by AI that countered their own beliefs.

In essence, Willer tested the message, Tormala the messenger.

Argument by LLM

Willer and his colleagues ran three surveys in which they measured participants’ opinions on a range of policies, including a public smoking ban, gun control, a carbon tax, and automatic voter registration. Participants read messages in support of these policies that were generated either by AI or by people. (A control group saw messages unrelated to the policy.) A survey at the end measured whether people’s opinions had shifted.

“The only thing that varied was the content of the essays, and we saw similarly persuasive effects whether it was written by a human or an AI,” Willer says. The strongest effects, notably, emerged among people who already supported the policies – the AI-written messages nudged them more deeply into their conviction.

“We also found that people had different perceptions of these persuasive appeals,” Willer says. Although the messages’ authorship was not revealed, participants consistently suggested that the power of appeals written by people came from their use of narrative and references to personal experience. Appeals written by LLMs were considered persuasive due to their logical reasoning and clear presentation of facts.

This finding complements Tormala and Lu’s study, which found that people are more receptive to messages opposing their stances when they are told that those messages come from AI, as they consider AI to be more informed, less biased, and less intent on persuasion than a person.

“When a person tries to convince us of their position, we often don’t want to hear it,” Tormala says. “Especially if the person is on the other side, we assume we know what they think, that they’re uninformed and biased, and that they’re simply trying to persuade us or win an argument. So we tend to dismiss them.” AI, on the other hand, is viewed as highly informed and more objective.