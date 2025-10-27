What makes a great Stanford tailgate?

Eating a celebratory pre-game meal outside the football stadium from the back of one’s parked vehicle is a longstanding tradition in the United States that often sparks curiosity in visitors from abroad.

“Hello, I’m from Germany and I'm currently on a road trip through the west of the USA,” a Reddit user recently posted on the r/StanfordCardinal forum. “I’ve bought tickets for the game tomorrow and before that I’d like to see what tailgating is like … when and where does it take place? :) Thanks for your answers!”

Every fall on home game days, Cardinal Football fans of all ages arrive on the Stanford campus to tailgate before kickoff. Veteran tailgater Dennis Siegler, MD ’93, has been setting up outside Stanford football games for 26 years. Asked how he would describe the tradition to first-timers, he said:

“It’s opening up the back of your car and pulling out chairs, tables, and food, having great conversations, and creating an atmosphere where you can sit for a couple of hours, enjoy each other’s company, and get roused up for the game. It’s an American tradition.”

‘The most beautiful tailgate’

At the recent Stanford vs. Florida State University game, Siegler and friends set up a barbecue and played cornhole in Eucalyptus Grove. They’ll often bring pizza ovens, homemade beer, or do wine tastings. Sometimes the menu is inspired by the opposing team. (“So if we’re playing the Oregon Ducks, we’d make duck salad.”)

Besides a Cardinal victory, Siegler’s ingredients for a successful tailgate include good friends, great weather, and an unparalleled location. “Look how close we are to the stadium and look at this beautiful setting,” he said. “This is the most beautiful tailgate in the country.”

Erik Schoennauer, BA ’90, agreed that location is key to a successful Stanford tailgate. “Get a good, shady spot under a tree,” he said. “There isn’t a setting much better than the oak trees and eucalyptus trees.”

Rounding out the essential tailgating kit are games and gear, even better if your barbecue utensils, serving trays, and pickleball paddles are Cardinal-branded. Fans throw footballs and frisbees, play music on portable speakers, and even jam on guitars to set the mood before the game.

For many Stanford affiliates and fans, the game-day tailgate is a longstanding family tradition. “My mom tailgated for 30 years in lot two in a huge 40-foot RV with satellite TV,” Schoennauer said. “She’s retired from that now, but I still enjoy tailgating.”

Beat Cal!

The recent Stanford-FSU game coincided with Stanford’s Reunion Homecoming, which brought out thousands of alumni, including Schoennauer. He’s tailgated at other schools, including UC Berkeley.

“At Big Game last year, we tailgated in a garage – literally in a parking garage at Cal – which actually was a good thing because it rained, but thats not tailgating,” he said.

Siegler had a similar experience at last year’s Big Game in Berkeley. Tailgating in Stanford’s Eucalyptus grove, he said, “is a thousand times better!”

This year’s Big Game will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, at Stanford Stadium. Fans are encouraged to tailgate and cheer on the Cardinal as they attempt to take back the Axe.

Stanford Football’s next home game is Saturday, Nov. 1, against the University of Pittsburgh. Kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at tickets.gostanford.edu.