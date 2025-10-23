Stanford announces 2025 Bass Fellows in Undergraduate Education

Eight faculty members have been appointed or reappointed as 2025 Bass University Fellows in honor of their extraordinary contributions to undergraduate education.

Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Jay Hamilton announced the fellows at the Faculty Senate meeting on Thursday.

The Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education Program was established in 2001 and named in honor of Anne T., MLA ’07, and Robert M. Bass, MBA ’74, who provided matching funds to launch it. Each appointment is named in honor of donors who made significant gifts to the Stanford endowment during the Campaign for Undergraduate Education that ended in 2005.

The Bass University Fellows begin their five-year terms this academic year. They are invited to join the Bass Council of Fellows, which meets twice a year and advises the vice provost for undergraduate education on various issues.

Once faculty rotate out of their individual fellow appointments, they become Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education in perpetuity.

New and reappointed Bass Fellows

Adam Banks, professor of education in the Graduate School of Education and, by courtesy, of African and African American studies in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S), was reappointed as the Hazy Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Brian Conrad, professor of mathematics in H&S, was appointed the Milligan Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Gordon Chang, the Olive H. Palmer Professor in H&S, was reappointed the Stanford Alumni University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Paula Findlen, the Ubaldo Pierotti Professor of Italian History in H&S and professor, by courtesy, of French and Italian, was appointed the Barbara Finberg University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Katharine Maher, a professor of Earth science in the Doerr School of Sustainability, senior fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, and professor, by courtesy, of Earth and planetary sciences, was appointed the Anonymous Friends University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Ayfer Ozgur, professor of electrical engineering in the School of Engineering, was appointed the Michael Forman University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Risa Wechsler, Humanities and Sciences Professor and professor of physics and of particle physics and astrophysics in H&S, was reappointed the Gregory Amadon Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Mary Wootters, associate professor of computer science and of electrical engineering in the School of Engineering, was appointed the Mr. and Mrs. Frank W. Yeung University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.