How the rise of Craigslist helped fuel America’s political polarization

In the olden days before the mid-1990s, when people had something to advertise – like a car, apartment, or job – they could phone their local newspaper and place a tiny ad that would reach a mass audience of car buyers, apartment hunters, job seekers, and anyone else flipping through the classifieds section.

Then came Craigslist. Since its launch in San Francisco in 1995, the online classifieds platform has spread to more than 400 locations in the United States today. The slow rollout of the largely free, bare-bones website effectively killed off the humble newspaper classified ad, and with it, a lucrative market that had kept many papers afloat.

It’s not news that Craigslist was a major contributor to the precarious state of print journalism in the United States. Yet a recent analysis by Gregory Martin, an associate professor of political economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Milena Djourelova of Cornell University and Ruben Durante of the National University of Singapore adds new detail to the story of what happened next and its surprising effect on American politics.

At the turn of the millennium, newspapers relied on classifieds for an average of 30% of their revenues. Martin and his colleagues found that the loss of this revenue led newspaper executives to cut costs largely by shrinking local political news coverage. “We showed that sports and entertainment writers were more or less unaffected, while the local politics desk was cut first in response to the shock,” Martin says. “I didn’t really anticipate that the effects would be so concentrated in political reporting.”

He and his colleagues found that this shift in coverage not only led to declines in readership but also had downstream effects far from the newsroom – contributing directly to the polarization that’s become a feature of U.S. politics.

The Craigslist shock

Craigslist rolled out in an idiosyncratic city-by-city expansion. This staggered spread created what is known in economics as a natural experiment. Because Craigslist was narrowly focused on advertising in specific markets, its disruption was limited to local newspapers that relied on classifieds. Looking at more than 1,500 newspapers, the researchers could compare what happened before and after Craigslist arrived, isolating its effects from other factors like the rapid expansion of broadband internet.