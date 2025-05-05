Anyone who’s had a knee or other joint replacement surgery knows what an ordeal the procedure can be. But for many sufferers of osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, damage to the joints’ cartilage leaves them with few other options. Most medications for the condition focus on pain relief and don’t slow the progression of the disease.

An emerging class of therapies known as senolytics holds the promise to treat cells that contribute to arthritis, potentially delaying or even bypassing the need for invasive surgeries. Dormant cells, also known as senescent cells, can accelerate or trigger osteoarthritis. Senolytic therapies, some of which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for cancer and other conditions, target senescent cells and are being tested in clinical trials for arthritis. But there’s been a holdup: Scientists have had no way to visualize the therapies’ cellular target in the body.

Now, a team of researchers from Stanford Medicine and Northwestern University have developed an MRI contrast agent that lights up these dormant cells. The non-invasive imaging method could be used to identify patients eligible for senolytic therapies and track the treatments’ progress in the body. A paper describing their technique was published May 3 in the journal npj Imaging.

“As we age, we accumulate senescent cells. These are like ‘zombie cells’ – they’re not dead, they’re alive, but they’re not growing and dividing like other cells,” said Vidyani Suryadevara, PhD, an instructor in radiology at Stanford Medicine who is one of the lead authors on the study. “There are several new senolytic therapies that are in the works, but for us to monitor how effective and efficient those treatments are, we need imaging tools.”

Previous animal studies have shown that senolytic drugs can reverse osteoarthritis by eliminating these age-related senescent cells, giving the body a chance to repair and rejuvenate the missing cartilage that is a hallmark of osteoarthritis.