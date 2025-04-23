For some students, evaluating all the courses and majors offered by the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S) – Stanford’s largest school – can be overwhelming, akin to perusing an extensive menu at a great restaurant. When everything looks good, how does one choose? Enter HUMSCI 1: Navigating the Humanities and Social Sciences at Stanford, a course solely devoted to helping first- and second-year students learn about the school’s humanities and social science offerings, with guidance from a wide range of faculty members representing their fields.

The course is the brainchild of Gabriella Safran, senior associate dean for the humanities and arts and the Eva Chernov Lokey Professor of Jewish Studies in the Department of Slavic Languages and Literatures, and Jeff Schwegman, assistant dean of humanities and social sciences. They were inspired by an existing class for undergrads interested in STEM majors from the School of Engineering, ENGR 1: Want to Be an Engineer? HUMSCI 1 debuted this winter. Judging by the feedback from its students, along with the faculty who took part, the course was a success.

‘Everyone said yes’

The word navigate in the course name feels apropos. The mission is to help students find their way, like a mariner crossing the open seas. Toward that end, 30 H&S faculty members, representing a range of subjects (such as political science, public policy, classics, linguistics, and comparative literature) visited the class. These appearances were voluntary, and everyone came with enthusiasm. “It was amazing how easily faculty said yes,” Safran said. “There was no arm-twisting. The response was ‘of course,’ and people have been thanking us for the opportunity.”

The professors introduced students to the basics of their department or program’s coursework and collectively provided helpful information that would guide the students in choosing their majors – even helping them understand that different majors might touch on some of the same subjects but from different angles. The students also asked questions that generated discussion and debate. For example, “What is the difference between sociology and anthropology?” launched a lively conversation.

Interacting with the faculty members also helped break down the barriers, both real and imagined, that can sometimes exist between professors and first-year students. In addition to having the opportunity to listen to and ask questions of faculty members during the class itself, students were assigned to connect with at least one professor during office hours and then write a paragraph summarizing their interaction. Students often cited this as a high point in their end-of-course reviews.

“That was a really productive assignment,” Schwegman said. “A lot of students said it connected them with a research opportunity or helped them find a class – even in one meeting.”

Stanford’s got talent

For students who took the course, the opportunity to talk with professors might yet prove to be life- or, at least, career-altering. “I remember one professor saying something along the lines of ‘There’s so much joy in doing what you want to do,’” said Emi Sakamoto, a first-year student. “Her words were the most impactful for me.”

At the end of class, students review materials brought by faculty presenters. | LiPo Ching / Stanford University

For Haein Shim, a transfer student in her second quarter on campus during HUMSCI 1, the course helped her focus her interests, which include film and communication. “It was above and beyond” her expectations, she said, describing the roster of professors who visited as “an Avengers of humanities.”

“It’s like America’s Got Talent – Stanford’s Got Talent, academia version,” Shim said with a laugh. “Most of the professors had a very nonlinear trajectory in life. They were just like us in undergrad. They care so much about student learning, and they have a sense of pride in what they’re doing. It was a lot of real talk.”

She also noted that, as a first-generation immigrant from South Korea, it was heartening to hear the faculty members talk about where they find hope in a difficult time for academia. On a more practical note, she also appreciated the tips for writing a strong cover letter and tackling the eventual capstone. As for her advice to fellow students who might be interested in the course, she kept it simple: “Ask all the questions, but first: Make sure to enroll. Please. Enroll.”

Those looking to follow Shim’s advice, take note: HUMSCI 1 will be offered again in fall quarter 2025.