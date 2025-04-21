Four Stanford undergraduates have been awarded the 2025 Barry Goldwater Scholarship.

This year’s recipients are Jennifer Hamad, Katherine Healzer, Eric Markarian, and Michelle Park. The award winners are among 441 Goldwater Scholars selected from 1,300 nominees nationally. Stanford has had a total of 113 Goldwater Scholars since the first scholarship was awarded in 1989.

The Goldwater Scholarship is designed to encourage students to pursue research careers in the fields of the natural sciences, engineering, and mathematics. Each Goldwater Scholar receives up to $7,500 per year. Students who receive the award as sophomores receive support for up to two years; students who receive the award as juniors receive support for up to one year.

Here’s what this year’s awardees say fuels their passion for their areas of study.

Jennifer Hamad

Junior, Biology

“It is the hope that accompanies the process of discovery and the excitement of inquisition and unsatiated curiosity that fuels my passion for scientific research. It is also the stories and faces of the people behind the unsolved medical problems that my research aims to tackle that provides me with a deep sense of purpose and serves as my source of relentless drive and unwavering perseverance at the lab bench.”

Katherine Healzer

Junior, Biology

“My passion for scientific research and medicine is fueled by my desire to discover novel treatments, creatively problem solve, work collaboratively, and improve quality of life. I am excited to see where scientific understanding, empathy, and passion intersect to decrease health disparities and increase human well-being and connection.”

Eric Markarian

Junior, Individually Designed Major in Engineering

“I’m fascinated by the way we can use biology, tech, and systems thinking to make sense of the human experience, especially when that experience is disrupted by illness. I’ve seen how a lack of innovation or access can widen health disparities, and I want to be part of the generation that builds better bridges: between disciplines, between research and patients, and between what exists now and what could be.”

Michelle Park

Junior, Engineering Physics

“My passion for astrophysics comes from my fascination with the universe's largest questions and the challenge of using mathematics and computation to model intricate physical systems. I’m excited to deepen my exploration of computational techniques and apply them to the frontier of astrophysics research. By leveraging these data-driven approaches, I'm thrilled to uncover new insights into the fundamental processes shaping our universe.”