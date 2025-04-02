Stanford Medicine’s Bryant Lin, MD, a primary care doctor who has turned his personal cancer journey into a real-time educational opportunity, will be this year’s keynote speaker at the School of Medicine’s graduation ceremony.

The ceremony will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 14, in Maples Pavilion. Tickets are required.

Lin was not quite 50 when he learned he had advanced metastatic lung cancer, despite never having smoked. The director of the Medical Humanities and Arts program turned that tragic turn of events into a lesson for the Stanford University students – and the world – by telling his story.

He created a class, MED 275: From Diagnosis to Dialogue: A Doctor’s Real-Time Battle with Cancer, open to undergraduate as well as graduate students. The course took place in the fall quarter of 2024 and was overflowing with people who wanted to learn about his journey. Multiple national news outlets covered the course as well as Lin’s open-book approach to coping with such a diagnosis.