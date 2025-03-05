“People who grow up on islands think differently than people who grow up on continents.”

So begins a parable featured in Navigating Our Way to Solutions in Marine Conservation, a new book edited by Larry Crowder, a professor of oceans at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability.

The parable describes how island peoples have learned over millennia to sustain limited resources by considering local land and waters as one system. Cultivated over generations, islanders’ holistic approach to stewarding the natural world – from mountain summits to the sea and the human communities therein – imparts many lessons for modern marine conservation.

“Historically, the field has been dominated by scholars who have led from a science-driven, disciplinary perspective,” said Crowder, whose first book on marine conservation was published 20 years ago. “We’ve learned that insights from rigorous scientific research are necessary, but not sufficient, for solving marine conservation challenges in the real world.”

Published in Feb. 2025, the book showcases a wide range of approaches and expertise in modern ocean scholarship, with chapters written by nearly 50 co-authors from around the globe. Chapters discuss how to bridge the natural and social sciences, ways in which Western and Indigenous knowledge systems can complement one another, and stories of how academic insights can inform and support community governance.

“The book celebrates the variety of voices and disciplines that can take us forward,” said Crowder, the Edward Ricketts Provostial Professor. Below, several co-authors share their thoughts on the future of marine conservation. Their chapters and the entire book can be read online for free through Open Book Publishers.

Xavier Basurto is a professor of environmental social sciences at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability where he studies self-organization, particularly how small-scale fishers and other communities prioritize the future and environmental preservation ahead of short-term personal gain.

Collin Closek is a marine scientist at the Center for Ocean Solutions in the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment. Closek applies and optimizes molecular and computational tools to answer questions about marine ecology.

Andrea Reid is an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia where she leads the Centre for Indigenous Fisheries. She is a citizen of the Nisg̱a’a Nation and a Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Fisheries Science.