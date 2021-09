September 17, 2021

Capturing the 131st New Student Orientation and Opening Convocation

Stanford welcomed the largest incoming undergraduate class in its history – 2,131 first-year and 66 transfer students – and their families, friends and loved ones Tuesday during the 131st Opening Convocation Ceremony. The event, which inaugurates the academic year and marks the first day of New Student Orientation, was held at Frost Amphitheater.