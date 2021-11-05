Meet the fall 2021 visiting artists
Durational visiting artist programs at Stanford offer opportunities for leading visual and performing artists to engage deeply with students and faculty, and share their work with the broader Stanford community. Among the fall 2021 cohort are several artists who were invited to extend their original terms due to the pandemic. In addition to visiting artists with extended engagements, Stanford hosts dozens more who lecture, preform and exhibit throughout the year. Check the university calendar for all upcoming arts events.
Kyle Abraham
This late fall residency is hosted by Stanford Live and supported by the Stanford Live Commissions and Programming Fund.
John Bankston
This yearlong residency is hosted by the Department of Art and Art History and is a part of the Holt Visiting Artist Program.
Mikéah Ernest Jennings
This fall residency is hosted by the Department of Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS) and is part of the Mohr Visiting Artist Program.
Manu Luksch
This fall residency is hosted by the Department of Art and Art History and is a part of the Stanford Visiting Artist Fund in Honor of Roberta Bowman Denning cohort.
Rashaad Newsome
This two-year residency is in partnership with the Stanford University Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) for artists working at the intersections of art and artificial intelligence.
Tarik O’Regan
This extended residency is hosted by the Office of the Vice President for the Arts Programs.
Eamon Ore-Giron
This extended residency is hosted by the Anderson Collection and is a part of Stanford Presidential Residencies on the Future of the Arts program.
Betty Shamieh
This extended residency is hosted by the Department of Theater and Performance Studies (TAPS), in collaboration with the Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity (CCSRE) and the Abbasi Program for Islamic Studies, and is a part of the Stanford Visiting Artist Fund in Honor of Roberta Bowman Denning cohort.