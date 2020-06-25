June 25, 2020

Looking back on an unusual academic year at Stanford

The 2019-20 academic year was, by any measure, unusual, unexpected and unprecedented. The year started in September with the usual pomp and circumstance of Convocation and the exuberance of first-year move-in day. But very quickly, a worldwide pandemic made its way to the Bay Area. Everything changed with COVID-19, from the focus of research to the way classes were taught to where people lived and worked. Still, the campus community persevered through a most unusual academic year, as this slideshow suggests.