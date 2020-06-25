What it’s like to graduate during a pandemic

2020 hasn’t turned out to be the year anyone expected it to be. For this year’s graduates, it’s a particularly bittersweet time as they celebrate the completion of their degrees, while also relinquishing what would have been some of the most significant moments of their Stanford experience, most notably Commencement.

As they move on from the Farm, these 2020 graduates share their parting thoughts, wish their fellow Cardinal well and reflect on the year that changed everything.