Stanford celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

In 1970, 20 million Americans turned out for events across the nation to demonstrate their support for a cleaner environment. This year marks the 50th anniversary of that historic event. But with the world struggling to deal with the coronavirus, long-planned celebrations of this year’s Earth Day have had to change dramatically, with most events happening virtually.

While the nature of the celebrations has had to adapt to accommodate global events, the enthusiasm around Earth Day has not diminished. For example, a live-streamed “Earth Day Future 50: A Celebration” event drew a global audience to hear Stanford experts and alumnus Denis Hayes, one of the original organizers of Earth Day, discuss how far the environmental movement has come and to envision what a sustainable Earth over the next half century might look like.

Stanford is helping to lay the foundation for that greener future in the research its scientists conduct and the way it educates its students. It’s also leading by example by pioneering ways to operate its buildings and support campus life using renewable energy sources.

Below, our experts detail some of the major environmental success stories of the past half century; Stanford community members share what Earth Day means to them in this time of separation; we provide an update on some of the university’s sustainability goals; and the dean of Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences (Stanford Earth) reflects on the first Earth Day and his expanding views about the planet and its history.