Report of the President: Academic Council Professoriate Appointments

APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Artiles, Alfredo, Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2020

Gloyn, Anna, Professor of Pediatrics and, by courtesy, of Genetics, effective February 1, 2020

Page, Lindsay, Associate Professor of Education, effective September 1, 2020

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Loyalka, Prashant, Associate Professor of Education and Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, effective June 1, 2020

REAPPOINTMENT WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Casey, Katherine, Associate Professor of Political Economy in the Graduate School of Business, effective January 1, 2020

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Martinez-Martin, Nicole, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2023, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Rajadas, Jayakumar, Assistant Professor (Research) of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2023, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Bintu, Lacramioara, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, for the period January 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021

Fantl, Wendy, Assistant Professor (Research) of Urology, for the period November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2021, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Han, Summer S., Assistant Professor (Research) of Neurosurgery and of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2022, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Iyer, Usha, Assistant Professor of Art and Art History, for the period June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2023

Kronengold, Charles, Assistant Professor of Music, for the period September 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Malhotra, Sanjay, Assistant Professor (Research) of Radiation Oncology, of Radiology and by courtesy, of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020, coterminous with continued salary and other research funding from sponsored projects

Rusu, Mirabela, Assistant Professor of Radiology, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022

MEDICAL CENTER LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following Medical Center Line Professoriate appointments, promotions and reappointments for November and December 2019 were recommended by the Provost to the President of the University and were approved by the President.

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Felt, Stephen, Professor of Comparative Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective February 1, 2020

Hall, Scott, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2019

Rosen, Craig, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, effective December 1, 2019

Witteles, Ronald, Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2019

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Lund, Dennis, Professor of Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, effective December 1, 2019

OTHER APPOINTMENTS:

Balakrishnan, Karthik, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2024

Haileselassie, Bereketeab, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2024

Sahlem, Gregory, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024

OTHER PROMOTION:

Dash, Rajesh, Associate Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 21, 2024

Sarin, Kavita, Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Stanford University Medical Center, for the period December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2024

OTHER REAPPOINTMENT:

Durazzo, Tim, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, for the period November 1, 2020 through October 31, 2021

REPORT ITEMS:

Cui, Yi, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022

de la Zerda, Adam, Associate Professor of Structural Biology, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2022

Ganguli, Surya, Associate Professor of Applied Physics, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Neurobiology, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2025

Greif, Avner, Bowman Family Endowed Professor in Humanities and Sciences, Senior Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute and Professor, by courtesy, of History, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period September 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021

Hammer, Gregory, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine at the Stanford University Medical Center, change from 100% FTE to 75% FTE, for the period December 1, 2019 through November 30, 2020

Imbens, Guido, Applied Econometrics Professor and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also reappointed Professor of Economics, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2024

Lai, Tze, Ray Lyman Wilbur Professor, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022

Mahoney, Neale, Professor of Economics, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020

Noh, Hae Young, Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, change in appointment start date from September 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020, and in end date from August 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024

Pulendran, Balakumar (Bali), Violetta L. Horton Professor, also reappointed Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2019 through October 31, 2024

Voena, Alessandra, Professor of Economics, change in appointment start date from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Benitz, William Edwin, Philip Sunshine, M.D., Professor in Neonatology, Emeritus, effective January 31, 2020

Brodsky, Stanley J., Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2019

Doniach, Sebastian, Professor of Applied Physics, of Physics and of Photon Science, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2020

Goldman, Shelley, Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and for Student Affairs and Professor (Teaching) of Education, Emerita, effective February 3, 2020

Harris, James S., James and Elenor Chesebrough Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective February 3, 2020

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Benitz, William Edwin, Philip Sunshine, M.D., Professor in Neonatology, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2022

Brock-Utne, John G., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesia, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Brown, J. Martin, Professor of Radiation Oncology, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Fathman, C. Garrison, Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emeritus, for the period January 8, 2020 through January 7, 2021

Francke, Uta, Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Goldman, Shelley, Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs and for Student Affairs and Professor (Teaching) of Education, Emerita, for the period February 4, 2020 through February 3, 2022

Gould, William B., IV, Charles A. Beardsley Professor of Law, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Hunt, Sharon A., Professor of Medicine (Cardiovascular Medicine) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emerita, for the period January 2, 2020 through January 1, 2021

Kim, Stuart K., Professor of Developmental Biology, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Meyer, John, Professor of Sociology, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Nilsson, Anders R., Professor of Photon Science, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2020 through January 31, 2021

Oakes, David D., Professor of Surgery at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2020

Owen, Bruce, Morris M. Doyle Centennial Professor in Public Policy, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Perry, John R., Henry Waldgrave Stuart Professor of Philosophy, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020

Rosenthal, Myer H., Professor (Clinical) of Anesthesia, of Medicine and of Surgery, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

Steiner, Hans, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020

REPORT MATTERS:

Endowed Professorships:

Husain, Sohail, Professor of Pediatrics at the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital, appointed Chambers-Okamura Endowed Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology, effective February 12, 2020

Segal, Paul, Professor of Geophysics, appointed Cecil H. and Ida M. Green Professor of Geophysics, effective February 12, 2020

Endowed Directorship:

Daub, Adrian, Professor of Comparative Literature and of German Studies, appointed Barbara D. Finberg Director of the Michelle R. Clayman Institute for Gender Research, for the period September 1, 2019 through August 31, 2022

Administrative Appointments:

Boyce, Kevin, Professor of Geological Sciences, also appointed Chair of Geological Sciences, for the period January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022