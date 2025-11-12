Extreme age lowers cancer risk in Stanford mouse study

Among all that genetic mayhem, however, some of these changes hamstring cancer development in a way that could be exploited for new therapies. But identifying this in animals is extremely time consuming.

Shuldiner tackled the problem head on. The mice in her study were genetically engineered to develop fluorescently tagged lung cancers when the animals were treated with an inhaled gene delivery system. But to compare tumor formation between young (four to six months) and old (20 to 21 months) mice, she first had to wait nearly two years for the animals to age. (The average lifespan of a laboratory mouse is about two years.)

Once the animals were sufficiently long in the tooth, Shuldiner induced lung cancer formation. Fifteen weeks later, the amount of cancer in the lungs of the young mice – measured by lung weight and fluorescent imaging – was about three times that of the older mice. The young mice also had about three times as many tumors, and these tumors were significantly larger than those found in old animals.

“In every way we could measure, the younger animals had worse cancers,” Shuldiner said.

She then investigated the effect of inactivating 25 tumor-suppressor genes in the animals before triggering cancer development. These genes make proteins that block the development of cancers, and many are involved in processes associated with normal aging.

When it’s better to be old

The impact of inactivating any of several tumor suppressor genes were lessened in old mice. That is, although tumor incidence increased in the animals with inactivated tumor suppressors regardless of age, the effect was greater in younger mice. But inactivating one tumor suppressor gene in particular, PTEN, had a much greater impact than the others.

“PTEN inactivation stood out as having a much stronger effect in young mice,” Shuldiner said. “It suggests that the effect of any given mutation, or the efficacy of cancer therapies targeted at specific mutations, might be different in young versus old people.”

Shuldiner also investigated the gene expression patterns in cancer cells from old animals with either active or inactive PTEN.

“We found that patterns known to be associated with aging were still present in the cancer cells from old mice,” Shuldiner said. “This was not an obvious finding because cancer cells are rapidly dividing. It was interesting to see those signatures of aging remained. However, in old animals in which PTEN was inactivated, these aging signatures in the cancer cells were much less pronounced. They looked as young as the PTEN-deficient cancer cells from young animals, which was very surprising.”

The study is the first to conclusively show that aging represses tumor initiation and growth and that it changes the impact of inactivation of tumor suppressor genes like PTEN. It also describes how signatures of aging remain in old cancer cells, even though they are dividing rapidly. The findings illustrate the importance of developing new cellular and animal models of cancer that incorporate the effects of aging to develop new therapies.

“We develop these animal models of cancer with an eye to developing new treatments for patients,” Winslow said. “But for this to work, the models have to be correct. And this study suggests that models using young animals may not be accurately reflecting important aging-related changes.”

“The implications of this story could be huge,” Petrov said. “Maybe aging has a beneficial side to it that we could harness for better therapies.”