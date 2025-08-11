Seminal art law textbook gets updated for a new era

When comparative law scholar John Merryman joined the Stanford Law School faculty in the 1950s, nobody was talking about “art law.” But when his wife Nancy, a Palo Alto gallerist, started coming home with thorny legal questions, he saw an opportunity to explore a new frontier.

In 1970, Merryman conceived Art and the Law, widely believed to be the country’s first-ever art law course. Some in the academy were initially skeptical, according to a 2015 Stanford Lawyer remembrance, but the idea proved visionary. More than 50 years later, art law remains a popular offering at Stanford Law and at dozens of law schools nationwide. And the recently released sixth edition of Merryman’s authoritative companion textbook ensures his influence endures.

First published in 1979, Law, Ethics and the Visual Arts – originally co-authored with the late Stanford art historian Albert Elsen – has become the gold standard in art law, helping to train generations of students to counsel museums, handle art restitution cases, and advise clients at the crossroads of culture, commerce, and the law.

The new edition, published this spring by Cambridge University Press, spans nearly 1,200 pages. It invites students to wrestle with fascinating legal questions across broad swaths of the law: To what extent can artists control the reproduction or distribution of their own works? How do taxes affect artists and collectors? Who owns relics of the past? How much does the First Amendment protect obscene or politically offensive works of art?

“It offers a full buffet of the world of art law,” says sixth edition co-author Simon J. Frankel, a California Superior Court judge who has taught art law at Stanford Law since 2012. “If you want to teach a class on art and intellectual property, everything you need is here. If you want to focus on art and museums or cultural property, it’s all in here, too. It’s essentially multiple textbooks in one.”

Frankel collaborated with University of Miami Law School professor Stephen K. Urice on the new edition, with Merryman – who participated in early planning before his death in 2015 – retaining his place as a co-author.

Urice met Merryman as a Harvard Law student, traveling weekly to New York to audit Merryman’s art law class at NYU when Merryman was a visiting professor there. Years later, he worked alongside Merryman on the fifth edition of Law, Ethics, and the Visual Arts. “John’s scholarship set the standard for what art law could be,” Urice says. “With this edition, we wanted to preserve his voice while also ensuring the book speaks to the realities facing today’s students, practitioners, and the institutions they serve.”