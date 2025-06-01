Women’s rowing wins national championship

Stanford captured its third NCAA title in school history on Sunday morning, highlighted by victories in the second varsity eight and varsity four crews in their respective Grand Finals as racing concluded at Mercer Lake.



Stanford, which also claimed NCAA championships in 2009 and 2023, put the finishing touches on an impressive season in which it lived up to its billing as the national championship favorite. The Cardinal totaled 129 points and showcased its superior depth, outlasting runner-up Yale (121) and third-place Texas (118).



The Cardinal easily cruised to its first ACC title two weeks ago, claiming its fourth consecutive conference title overall after winning three straight Pac-12 crowns prior to transitioning leagues. In fact, Stanford became the first ACC team since 2021 to sweep all championship regatta races and broke four conference records along the way.

Meanwhile, Stanford's spring regular season was one of its most dominant in recent history. All NCAA Championship boats finished undefeated in the 2025 regular season, including a victory at then-No. 1 Texas back on April 26 in which the Cardinal recorded winning margins of at least five seconds in each NCAA Championships scoring race.



Stanford is the nation’s all-time leader in NCAA team championships, having won 138 NCAA titles (71 men, 67 women) and 173 national championships overall (77 men, 93 women, 3 coed). Sunday’s victory was Stanford’s second NCAA team title of the 2024-25 campaign, with a victory from women’s water polo on May 11 already extending the Cardinal’s streak of one NCAA team championship during each of the last 49 years dating back to the 1976-77 campaign.



Stanford's varsity eight clocked in at 6:08.336 thanks to a lineup of (Coxswain) Honor Warburg, (8) Luise Bachmann, (7) Célia Dupré, (6) Sarah Marriott, (5) Iris Klok, (4) Matilda Drewett, (3) Alice Baker, (2) Annika Jeffery and (1) Julietta Camahort. That runner-up finish sealed the NCAA title, with Yale (6:06.138) leading the way and Texas (6:09.848) placing third.



The Cardinal's second varsity eight crossed the line at 6:13.075 and boasted a lineup of (Coxswain) Abbey Heinemann, (8) Nora Goodwillie, (7) Sofia Simone, (6) Martha Shepherd, (5) Carly Brown, (4) Katherine Mote, (3) Lucy Burrell, (2) Fiona Mooney and (1) Madeleine Greenstock. Rounding out the 2V8 team placings were runner-up Washington (6:14.931) and third-place Princeton (6:15.021).



Stanford opened the morning with its first varsity four title in school history, checking in with a time of 6:56.532, featuring a lineup of (Coxswain) Ella Casano, (4) Julia Doss, (3) Ellie Sutro, (2) Quincy Stone, and (1) Charlotte Jett. Trailing the Cardinal were Washington (6:58.598) in second and Texas (6:59.548) in third.



Sunday’s victories in the second varsity eight and varsity four increased Stanford’s all-time program total to seven individual NCAA champions, with the most recent being the second varsity eight in 2024.



Head coach Derek Byrnes has led the women's rowing team to two NCAA titles (2025, 2023). He also guided the lightweight rowing program to national team crowns in 2015-16.

Results

Varsity Four Grand Final Results

1. Stanford- 6:56.532

2. Washington- 6:58.598

3. Texas- 6:59.548

4. Yale- 7:01.820

5. Rutgers- 7:01.858

6. Tennessee- 7:12.228



Second Varsity Eight Grand Final Results

1. Stanford- 6:13.075

2. Washington- 6:14.931

3. Princeton- 6:15.021

4. Texas- 6:15.021

5. Yale- 6:19.535

6. Virginia- 6:27.993

Varsity Eight Grand Final Results

1. Yale- 6:06.138

2. Stanford- 6:08.336

3. Texas- 6:09.848

4. Tennessee- 6:10.912

5. Washington- 6:12.538

6. Brown- 6:14.088

Lineups



Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Honor Warburg

8: Luise Bachmann

7: Célia Dupré

6: Sarah Marriott

5: Iris Klok

4: Matilda Drewett

3: Alice Baker

2: Annika Jeffery

1: Julietta Camahort



Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Abbey Heinemann

8: Nora Goodwillie

7: Sofia Simone

6: Martha Shepherd

5: Carly Brown

4: Katherine Mote

3: Lucy Burrell

2: Fiona Mooney

1: Madeleine Greenstock



Varsity Four

Coxswain: Ella Casano

4: Julia Doss

3: Ellie Sutro

2: Quincy Stone

1: Charlotte Jett