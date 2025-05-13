Inder Perkash, MD, an emeritus professor of urology who advanced treatment for patients with spinal cord injuries, died at Stanford Hospital on Feb. 28. He was 91.

“Inder’s decades of service helped shape the lives of countless disabled veterans,” said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford School of Medicine and vice president for medical affairs at Stanford University. “His passing leaves a profound void, but his legacy at Stanford Medicine endures through the lives he touched, especially his students and colleagues.”

Perkash joined Stanford in 1972 to head the spinal cord injury program at the VA Medical Center in Palo Alto. He became the first professor of Indian origin to have tenure and an endowed chair – the Paralyzed Veterans of America Professor in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine – at Stanford University.

Over the years, Perkash published over 300 research papers. “Inder dedicated his life’s work to improving neurogenic bladder management and care in spinal cord injury patients,” said Rodney Anderson, MD, professor emeritus of urology. “He was always friendly and curious – and a true pioneer.”

He had an optimism that extended to treating patients. “A new spinal cord injury patient may be wondering whether he wants to live, but my father would come in and just light up the room,” said his son, Rajan Perkash, MD. “He would get them talking and laughing again, making them forget the seriousness of their injury for a while. His presence was truly uplifting.”