Members of the Stanford community have selected three outstanding staff as the recipients of the 2025 Amy J. Blue Award. This year’s winners are Ysabel Ayala, Todd Galitz, and Shu-Ling Chen.

The Amy J. Blue Award recognizes university staff for their exceptional contributions to the university, passion for their work, and support for their colleagues. The award comes with a $4,000 cash prize. This year, the Stanford community submitted 520 nominations for 160 individuals.

Amy J. Blue was a long-time Stanford employee who held numerous positions at the university in the 1970s and 1980s, including assistant provost from 1973-78, and associate vice president for administrative services and facilities from 1987-88. Blue died of brain cancer in Palo Alto in 1988. She was 44.

President Jonathan Levin will present the awards at a ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, at 4 p.m. in Lagunita Courtyard. All are welcome to attend.

Ysabel Ayala

Ysabel Ayala is an undergraduate housing custodian with Residential & Dining Enterprises. She was on her lunch break when a colleague said she was needed immediately at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house. She assumed she had to clean up after an event, but instead, she was greeted by a crowd of friends and co-workers who broke the news that she was an Amy J. Blue Award winner.

“When I walked in, everybody started clapping and cheering. I was so surprised!” she recalled. “I wasn’t expecting this award, and I’m really grateful because there are a lot of hard-working people at Stanford.”

Ayala is originally from Lima, Peru. She came to the United States in 2010 to be closer to her father. Her brother, who worked at Stanford, encouraged her to look for opportunities on campus. She was also drawn to Stanford because she loves the Cardinal red color. Since being hired in 2016, she’s worked in several residences, including Escondido and Manzanita. She currently works at two Greek houses – one for Kappa Sigma and another for Alpha Phi and Kappa Kappa Gamma – where she helps clean and maintain the residences and is very popular among students. Many students nominated her, saying:

“Ysabel exemplifies dedication, commitment, and positivity in every interaction. She consistently greets students with a warm smile and a friendly ‘hello,’ creating an inviting and supportive environment. Beyond her kindness, she takes the time to have meaningful conversations, ensuring everyone feels valued and included.”

“Ysabel is the sweetest soul who gives 110% into ensuring our house is at its best state. She not only cleans our house but she genuinely really cares for us …”

“… She is a vibrant part of our community. Every morning when we wake up, she is there greeting us with a joyous good morning.”

One Kappa Sigma resident said: “She is such a warm, positive presence in the house and we are so grateful for all she does.”

Ayala said she enjoys her work environment, her supportive coworkers, and getting to know the students. “I love everything about working at Stanford,” Ayala said. “I like the energy that people bring to the university. It’s contagious and has had a positive impact on me.”

Todd Galitz

Todd Galitz is the lab manager in the Department of Developmental Biology at the Stanford School of Medicine (SoM). He and his wife were at Disneyland on his day off when he received an urgent voicemail from a Stanford colleague. He called back, fearing the worst.

“The first thing she said was, ‘Congratulations! You won an award!’ ” Galitz said. “I was initially relieved that it wasn’t something wrong in the department. But then I was excited, happy, appreciative!”

Galitz was born in Queens, New York, and grew up around New England – mostly Boston. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from San Jose State University and a master’s degree in political theory from San Francisco State University. After working in the defense manufacturing industry in Silicon Valley, Galitz had a change of heart.

“I wanted to do something more socially responsible, something more constructive,” he said.

He quickly landed a job running the stock room in the new Department of Developmental Biology, where he’s since worked consistently at least part time while working in other SoM departments, including genetics, biochemistry, and molecular pharmacology.

As lab manager, he makes sure the lab operates properly and safely by helping with health and safety inspections, addressing personnel and equipment matters, and much more. Colleagues describe Galitz as the “go-to person for everything lab, IT, and dept admin-related.” They also praised his style, calling him a “community builder.”

“Todd’s warmth, good nature, and sincerity make all newcomers and visitors feel welcome, and his quiet competence leaves one assured that all questions will be quickly addressed,” wrote a faculty member in their nomination letter.

Another nominator said that Galitz “knows EVERYTHING” related to the department while making time to listen to personal problems or stories. “He is always busy, but takes the time to help EVERYONE,” they wrote. “He is the best! When he is not in the office, which is rare, he is missed.”

Galitz said his favorite part of his job is getting to know the students, researchers, and staff. “The people here are a dream to work with,” he said. “It feels good to know that they appreciate me.”

Shu-Ling Chen

Shu-Ling Chen is associate dean for academic affairs in the Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE). She was invited to an unexpected Zoom meeting where colleagues broke the news that she was an Amy J. Blue Award winner.

“My composure completely broke down. I was in complete shock!” Chen said, adding that she’s nominated many staff over the years for the award, but “it never crossed my mind that I’d win this award.”

Chen was born in Taiwan and grew up in Singapore and the United States. She studied architecture and German at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and later completed her master’s and doctoral degrees in administration, planning, and social policy at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. Her grandparents were illiterate and her father was the first in his family to graduate from college.

“This is a big reason why, early in my career, I committed to working in higher education,” she said. “I understood its importance in changing lives, and I wanted to do work that’s centered on improving the experiences of students and faculty.”

She spent many years working with students at Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. When her spouse landed a job in the Bay Area, they relocated and she was hired at the GSE. Today, her job is to support the dean’s priorities and the school’s academic operations, which include admissions, financial aid, student services, and engagement, events, faculty affairs, and academic technology. She said the job often requires a lot of problem-solving, but “none of what I do is possible without a team.”

One nominator described Chen as a “treasured resource for GSE students, staff, and faculty …” and said, “Shu-Ling cares deeply about the school, our students’ well-being, and their success.”

“Addressing the increasingly complex needs of GSE graduate students is not easy, but Shu-Ling conducts her work with unwavering focus and energy,” wrote another nominator. “She is courageous in challenging the status quo. She treats everyone with respect and dignity. The students love her.”

Chen said she’s grateful that the Amy J. Blue Award recognizes Stanford employees and the work they do behind the scenes to support students, faculty, and the university. “The dedication that all the staff bring to their work is why people have such good experiences at Stanford,” she said.