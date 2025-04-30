Cardiac fibrosis – the stiffening and scarring of heart tissue – is a key component of nearly every form of heart disease, from acute ischemic injury to genetic cardiomyopathies. Over time, this mechanical stiffening impairs the heart’s ability to contract and relax, leading to progressive dysfunction and, ultimately, heart failure. Despite its widespread impact, fibrosis has remained stubbornly difficult to treat and no effective therapies are available for millions of patients today.

In a study published this week in Nature, researchers from Stanford Cardiovascular Institute (CVI) report a promising new strategy for treating cardiovascular fibrosis. The approach is two-pronged: it aims to rewire not just the biochemical signals that initiate fibroblast activation – the process by which these scar-forming cells are switched on – but also the mechanical cues that sustain fibrotic remodeling over time.

"Once fibroblasts become activated and start depositing excess protein fibers to patch the damaged heart, it’s incredibly difficult to turn them off,” says Sangkyun Cho, PhD, co-lead author and Instructor at Stanford CVI. “The increased stiffness of the fibrotic heart itself continues to activate the very cells that cause the scarring, even after the initial pro-inflammatory signals have subsided.”

On the hunt for a target

Before you can launch an intervention, you need a target. To address this challenge, the Stanford team analyzed a wide range of both public and in-house single-cell sequencing datasets to identify a key mechanosensor protein called SRC, which in the heart is expressed almost exclusively in stromal cell types, most notably fibroblasts. SRC is therefore a great candidate to be a specific target for interventions to treat fibrosis. SRC acts as a molecular switch, allowing cells to ‘feel’ and respond to their mechanical environment. The team found that SRC is not only enriched in cardiac fibroblasts but is also highly activated in diseased hearts.

“We realized that inhibiting this mechanosensor could offer a unique opportunity for us to ‘trick’ fibroblasts – but not other heart cells – into perceiving the stiff, fibrotic heart as soft, in vivo,” says Cho.

Evidence at multiple scales

In collaboration with Greenstone Biosciences, the team conducted a virtual screen of more than 10,000 compounds to identify drugs capable of inhibiting SRC. They pinpointed saracatinib, an orphan drug originally developed for cancer, as a promising candidate.

Though a series of experiments both in vitro and in vivo, the researchers showed that reducing SRC activity can reduce fibrosis, particularly when combined with the suppression of the TGFβ pathway – a primary trigger of fibroblast activation. The team found that treating cardiac fibroblasts with the drug combination led to marked reversal of their activated state, closely mimicking the effects of culturing them on a soft, healthy heart-like hydrogel.

Importantly, the dual treatment suppressed fibrosis and restored contractile function not just in cultured cells but also in more physiologically relevant experimental models, including 3D engineered heart tissues and a pre-clinical mouse model of heart failure.

A future cure

“The pathological feedback loop of cardiac fibrosis is often overlooked in drug development and is one of the many reasons why anti-fibrotic therapies to date have not been very successful,” stated Joseph Wu, MD, PhD, the study’s senior author and Director of Stanford CVI. “We want to break this vicious cycle – but until now, there’s been no reliable way to do so selectively in fibroblasts without affecting other essential heart cell types, such as cardiomyocytes.”

The team’s findings suggest that targeting SRC-driven mechanosensing, in combination with inhibitors of upstream signals like TGFβ, could mark a new direction for treating cardiovascular fibrosis. By disrupting both the physical and biochemical cues that promote fibrotic remodeling – selectively in stromal cells – this dual approach offers a promising blueprint for future ‘mechanotherapies’ aimed at reversing, rather than merely slowing, the progression of fibrosis in the heart.

Looking ahead, the researchers hope to apply this strategy to other fibrotic diseases, such as those affecting the lungs, skin, or liver.