When they perform a lumpectomy, surgeons always try to completely remove a breast tumor. But we can’t always tell where the edges of a tumor are. We need to remove a narrow layer of normal tissue around the tumor while removing as little healthy tissue as possible to preserve the normal appearance of the breast. Thin sections of the tumor are examined under a microscope by a pathologist who determines whether the tissue edges are free of cancer. If not, it could mean that tumor cells were left behind, indicating a need to re-operate. It is important to point out that pathologists examine less than 1% of the surface area of the tumor, so they too can miss tumor cells.

How does this new technology help?

The system lets us look directly inside the breast and inspect the area where the tumor was removed. It uses a fluorescent dye that lights up when it encounters enzymes found only in tumor cells or in tumor-associated inflammatory cells. After removing a tumor, we darken the room and insert a small handheld scope that shows fluorescence in the cavity. The device is connected to a computer that projects onto a screen and guides the surgeon to the cancer cells.

What does this mean for breast cancer patients and their treatment?

What’s most meaningful is that we’re reducing the emotional toll of bringing someone back for another surgery. It’s always very disappointing to have to tell a patient, “We need to go back in.” If we can avoid that, it’s better for the patient and better for the health system.

You were part of a national clinical trial of this approach. What did the results show?

In the study, surgeons used the new system when performing lumpectomies on 357 patients. We found that the technology led to meaningful improvements. Among the 62 patients with positive margins – who would have been recommended to have another surgery – the system identified the remaining cancer in 14.5% of them. In other cases, the system found cancer where the pathologist’s results would have suggested there was no cancer left. That’s powerful. We also saw a high negative predictive value, meaning that if the technology showed no fluorescence, it highly likely was correct.