Stanford faculty elected to National Academy of Sciences

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) announced 124 newly elected members, including seven Stanford University researchers. Scientists are elected to the NAS by their peers “in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.” The NAS provides advice to the United States government on matters related to science and technology.

The new members from Stanford are:

Zhenan Bao: the K. K. Lee Professor in the School of Engineering and professor of chemical engineering and, by courtesy, of materials science and engineering and of chemistry. Bao is a member of Stanford Bio-X, the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, and the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute; a senior fellow of the Precourt Institute for Energy; an affiliate of the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment; and a faculty fellow of Sarafan ChEM-H.

Arthur Grossman: visiting professor, by courtesy, of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences (H&S). Grossman is a senior staff scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science, which has a facility on the Stanford campus. He is also an affiliate of the Precourt Institute.

Harold Hwang: professor of applied physics in H&S and of photon science at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Hwang is also director of the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) and senior fellow at the Precourt Insitute

Tony Heinz: professor of applied physics in H&S and of photon science at SLAC and a professor, by courtesy, of electrical engineering in Stanford Engineering. Heinz is also a principal investigator at SIMES; a member of the Stanford PULSE Institute; and an affiliate of the Precourt Institute.

Suzanne Pfeffer: the Emma Pfeiffer Merner Professor of Medical Sciences at Stanford Medicine and professor of biochemistry. Pfeffer is also a member of Bio-X, the Wu Tsai Human Performance Alliance, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, and a faculty fellow of Sarafan ChEM-H.

Jennifer Raymond: the Berthold and Belle N. Guggenhime Professor at Stanford Medicine and professor of neurobiology. Raymond is also a member of Bio-X and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

Joanna Wysocka: the Lorry Lokey Professor at Stanford Medicine and professor of chemical and systems biology and of developmental biology. Wysocka is a member of Bio-X, the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, the Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.