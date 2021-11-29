Skip to main content
In their words: Indigenous and Native-identifying students reflect on their experience at Stanford

Stanford is home to 450 Indigenous and Native-identifying students. They represent tribes and communities from across the country and around the world. Many have found community at the university’s Native American Cultural Center and through shared experiences. 

This November, Stanford recognized Native American Heritage Month in honor of its Native students, staff and faculty as well as the university’s storied history and connection with the land upon which it sits. 

“The Stanford Indigenous footprint is diverse within its diversity,” said Karen Biestman, director of the Stanford Native American Cultural Center. “It’s a rich Indigenous tapestry.” 

Below, five Native American students talk about their paths to Stanford, finding community, and what they hope others will learn from their experiences.

Shayna Naranjo
Santa Clara Pueblo
Senior, Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity

Kendra Becenti
Diné Nation
Senior, Psychology and Native American Studies

Keoni Rodriguez
Hawaiian/Filipino
Coterm Senior, History and Earth Systems

Jarita Greyeyes
Nēhiyaw of the Muskeg Lake and Red Pheasant Bands of the Cree Nation
PhD Student, Race, Inequality and Language in Education

Ely Jay Nez
Diné Nation
Senior, Biology

