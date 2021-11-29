In their words: Indigenous and Native-identifying students reflect on their experience at Stanford

Stanford is home to 450 Indigenous and Native-identifying students. They represent tribes and communities from across the country and around the world. Many have found community at the university’s Native American Cultural Center and through shared experiences.

This November, Stanford recognized Native American Heritage Month in honor of its Native students, staff and faculty as well as the university’s storied history and connection with the land upon which it sits.

“The Stanford Indigenous footprint is diverse within its diversity,” said Karen Biestman, director of the Stanford Native American Cultural Center. “It’s a rich Indigenous tapestry.”

Below, five Native American students talk about their paths to Stanford, finding community, and what they hope others will learn from their experiences.