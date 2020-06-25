Meet some of Stanford’s outstanding 2020 graduates

Stanford’s newest graduates are a diverse and accomplished cohort, prepared to face a world marked by immense change and uncertainty.

On June 14, Stanford honored 2020 graduates with a virtual celebration to recognize their accomplishments. These newly minted alumni received bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across fields and disciplines. Now, they face a daunting challenge not seen by any class before them: navigating a world rocked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and roiled by demonstrations against anti-Black violence.

Before Stanford bids a final farewell, here’s a look at some of this year’s graduates.

Applying lessons from Ancient Rome to address human trafficking today

Graduating senior Jenny Vo-Phamhi’s research shows how human trafficking in the Roman world can shed light on the problem in the U.S. today, and what can be done to stop it.

Different paths, same destination

Eight student-athletes describe their journeys and why a Stanford degree is especially meaningful to them.

The pain and perspective of a no-Commencement spring

Graduating students lament the loss of a formal ceremony, but strengthen the bonds they share.

Stanford graduate student proves education is important at any age

Like all Stanford graduates this year, Ken Neff, who has earned a Master of Liberal Arts degree, won’t have a chance to don cap, gown and stole for the traditional Commencement. But he and some of his classmates have come up with a novel substitute.

Global Studies student spotlight: Yawen Tan

Yawen Tan is graduating this year with a master’s degree in East Asian studies. During her time at Stanford, Tan’s research centered on visual culture in modern and contemporary China.

From Ancient Greece to Hollywood

For senior Amir Abou-Jaoude, a Hume Honors Fellow, study of ancient Greece opened the modern world of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

From Little Village to Stanford

Among Stanford’s 2020 graduates is Guillermo Camarillo, whose unlikely path to the Farm was paved in part by a “village” of people who supported his pursuit of higher education.

The McFlurry of our departure

The frenzied moment when five Stanford seniors said adieu.

This is how it ends

Wrapping up senior year with a mix of nostalgia, grief and gratitude.