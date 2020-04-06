Stanford faculty, students connect in their digital classrooms
As Stanford begins spring quarter in a dramatically changed world, faculty have had to rapidly adapt to those shifts – including transforming their courses into a digital classroom experience. Here, Stanford faculty reflect on how they are engaging with students from a distance.
The challenges – and opportunities – of this year’s spring quarter are enormous. Faculty and students find themselves faced with the daunting task of teaching, learning and connecting online while facing a global pandemic that threatens to disrupt nearly every aspect of their lives.
Some courses lend themselves better to a virtual environment than others, while other, more hands-on classes have required instructors to rethink how they can simulate the process of experimentation and discovery online.
But even those whose courses follow a more traditional lecture format, ones that could presumably make the digital transition more easily, are learning they must confront new and different challenges – like being proactive about making sure students have the resources and emotional support they need as they shelter in place across the world.
“Faculty and instructors are amazing,” said Robyn Dunbar, the associate dean for educational affairs and a lecturer at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. “They are working hard to provide a great experience for our students and are excited, despite everything, for spring quarter.”
We hope this is the beginning of a series that we’ll update throughout the quarter where Stanford instructors share the obstacles, surprising benefits and unexpected joys associated with this new educational reality.
Amy Zegart, senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and at the Hoover Institution
Amy Zegart co-teaches the seminar for the CISAC Interschool Honors College program in International Security with Rod Ewing. In the extremely challenging program, seniors are expected to write an original piece of research on an international security topic that they present to the CISAC community at the end of spring quarter.
“It’s ironic that being so far apart can create more personal connections between people.”
Debbie Senesky, assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics
Senesky teaches an Introductory Seminar – a class designed for first-year undergraduates – about 3D printing in aerospace. In typical circumstances, her students would make 3D printed gliders and test them outside. In these very atypical circumstances, Senesky finds herself experimenting alongside them.
“It is nice to see that the students are excited to take the class, even though we’re in this unique situation. I think the key is for all of us to try to have fun and do our best. That’s all we can do in this situation.”
Chris Piech, assistant professor of computer science
Piech co-teaches an introduction to coding class with Mehran Sahami. This class is one of the largest courses at Stanford, but Piech believes it and its partner course, CS 106B, may break their enrollment records this quarter. The teaching teams for these courses – including dozens of section leaders – and additional colleagues are also volunteering to teach an abbreviated online introduction to coding course for the public.
“I know the heart of the Stanford student is so big and there’s so much desire to give back. We see ourselves as part of a bigger cause, part of a bigger community.”
Chris Chafe, Duca Family Professor of Music
Chris Chafe is teaching the inaugural course, Internet Ensemble Tech Force, which he created to support music ensembles during the pandemic. He will train students on low-latency audio collaboration technology and then pair them with ensembles interested in using it. Chafe welcomes students from all disciplines and those interested can sign up here.
“Sound travels through air, sound travels underwater and sound getting around on the internet has its own qualities.”