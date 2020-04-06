Stanford faculty, students connect in their digital classrooms

The challenges – and opportunities – of this year’s spring quarter are enormous. Faculty and students find themselves faced with the daunting task of teaching, learning and connecting online while facing a global pandemic that threatens to disrupt nearly every aspect of their lives.

Some courses lend themselves better to a virtual environment than others, while other, more hands-on classes have required instructors to rethink how they can simulate the process of experimentation and discovery online.

But even those whose courses follow a more traditional lecture format, ones that could presumably make the digital transition more easily, are learning they must confront new and different challenges – like being proactive about making sure students have the resources and emotional support they need as they shelter in place across the world.

“Faculty and instructors are amazing,” said Robyn Dunbar, the associate dean for educational affairs and a lecturer at Stanford’s School of Earth, Energy and Environmental Sciences. “They are working hard to provide a great experience for our students and are excited, despite everything, for spring quarter.”

We hope this is the beginning of a series that we’ll update throughout the quarter where Stanford instructors share the obstacles, surprising benefits and unexpected joys associated with this new educational reality.