Stanford continues to offer guidance as part of its response to COVID-19, which includes the cancellation of many public arts programs and events across campus. The Anderson Collection and the Cantor Arts Center are temporarily closed to the public through April 15, but they remain open to support Stanford’s academic functions. Students, faculty and staff with a Stanford ID are allowed to visit.

The arts play an important role in the community and there are ways that patrons and visitors on and off campus can continue to listen, learn, view and make art without being on campus. The following podcasts, videos, slideshows, digital showcases and online courses are some of the alternatives to in-person arts experiences.

For the latest information from Stanford about its response to COVID-19, please visit healthalerts.stanford.edu.