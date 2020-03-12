Experience the arts at Stanford without being on campus
From listening to watching to learning, here are ways to access remote arts experiences.
Stanford continues to offer guidance as part of its response to COVID-19, which includes the cancellation of many public arts programs and events across campus. The Anderson Collection and the Cantor Arts Center are temporarily closed to the public through April 15, but they remain open to support Stanford’s academic functions. Students, faculty and staff with a Stanford ID are allowed to visit.
The arts play an important role in the community and there are ways that patrons and visitors on and off campus can continue to listen, learn, view and make art without being on campus. The following podcasts, videos, slideshows, digital showcases and online courses are some of the alternatives to in-person arts experiences.
Virtually there
Terry Berlier, artist and associate professor, brought together her interest in queerness and ecologies in I am what I am not yet, a solo exhibition at the Stanford Art Gallery. Using abstract labored forms, kinetic and sound sculpture, her work suggests a path of reorienting to the world, turning things around so they can be understood differently.
Listen up
Three large nave windows in Memorial Church were painstakingly restored by Clerkin Higgins Stained Glass of New York City. In Mary Clerkin Higgins’ 2015 podcast, she addresses problems encountered in the conservation treatment and highlights the skills of the artist and artisans who created the windows.
Digital showcases
The exhibition The Melancholy Museum: Love, Death, and Mourning at Stanford involved reinstalling objects in the Stanford Family Galleries at the Cantor Arts Center in conjunction with the 125th anniversary of the museum. The exhibition includes over 700 objects collected by Leland Stanford Jr. and his parents. These items tell the story of the culture of grief that was very much a part of the Gilded Age that the Stanford family inhabited.
Talking heads
In 2018, Allyson Hobbs, associate professor of history, taught a 1-unit interdisciplinary undergraduate course Hamilton: An American Musical that explored why Alexander Hamilton and the contemporary musical based on his life resonate so profoundly with the American public. Hobbs co-taught the course with faculty in the departments of English, History, Music, and Theater and Performance studies, and the Program in Writing and Rhetoric, each providing a different perspective on the man and the musical. Hobbs and her co-teachers share a taste of the popular course with perspectives on history, casting and music in this video.
Learning anywhere, anytime
The mission of Stanford Continuing Studies is to share the rich educational resources of Stanford University with adult students, to nurture a vibrant learning community, to nourish the life of the mind and to promote the pleasures of intellectual exploration. Among the offerings in the spring are several arts and creative writing courses. Thanks to the flexibility of the online format, these courses can be taken anywhere, anytime.
