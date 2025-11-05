What’s democracy? Listening, learning, ‘not giving up’

“Civic engagement is about more than just voting. It’s being educated about what propositions mean to you within a state. It’s about encouraging others to get educated about things going on that affect you, and also how your leaders affect you – even when you’re young. It’s really important for young people to be civically engaged, which is why I love that Stanford hosts this event, because many people feel that policy only matters when you’re an adult. I think that’s why civic engagement means to me, getting educated more than anything.” —Avanti Ramraj, ’26, Human Biology