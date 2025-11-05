Events

What’s democracy? Listening, learning, ‘not giving up’

On Stanford’s fifth annual Democracy Day, we asked students what civic engagement means to them. Here’s what they said.

Writer

Melissa De Witte

Photographer

Andrew Brodhead

Related topics

Share this story

Research Matters

Groundbreaking innovations that begin in Stanford labs flow freely into private industry to improve human well-being, fuel the economy, and strengthen American competitiveness.
Learn more