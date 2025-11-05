Finding the sweet spot for engaging online content loading

Yu Ding’s recent research was inspired by a moment of annoyance.

Ding, an assistant professor of marketing at Stanford Graduate School of Business, was watching TV when he saw a lingering red CNN logo on the screen. “It drove me crazy, and I really wanted to switch it off,” he recalls. “But it got me thinking about how brands can keep consumers engaged in those situations when you, unexpectedly, have to wait for something.”

That thought led to a series of studies about online wait times described in a new paper with collaborator Ellie Kyung at Babson College.

Even with the spread of high-speed internet, waiting for content to load is part of the online experience. Users spend significant time watching blank screens or rotating wheels and other types of placeholder animations. “It’s universal,” Kyung says. “If you go on a website, you wait for it to load. But increasingly it’s about waiting for apps and sites to load when we’re on our mobile devices.”

Ding and Kyung were particularly interested in incidental wait times. “Not those progress bars from the old-school internet days: 1% done, 5% done, 50% done,” he explains. “It’s when you don’t expect a wait, like when a high-resolution image is loading. In those cases, consumers are more likely to be annoyed, and design elements can help reduce the perceived wait time.”

The researchers designed a series of studies to test the relationship between animation speed and users’ behavior, including their perception of wait times and their willingness to wait. Contrary to the conventional wisdom that faster animations would be best, they found that moderate-speed animations had better outcomes than slow, fast, or no animations at all.

“There’s an assumption that if something moves faster, it’s better,” Kyung says. “But the midpoint between too fast and too slow or static turns out to be optimal.” These results suggest that choosing the right animation speed for online assets is a low-cost, high-impact way to keep users engaged.

Waiting to land

In a pilot survey, Ding and Kyung found that the impacts of waiting online are real, with 45% of respondents reporting that they left a site or app if they encountered a wait. Data from an online chat-service company showed that longer wait times led to lower consumer engagement. An examination of 100 sites showed 59% had some form of moving animation, with an average wait time of 5.7 seconds. Of 59 apps examined, 57 used moving animation.

The researchers used those baselines to design multiple studies in experimental and real-life settings with wait times ranging from 7 to 30 seconds and animation speeds ranging from 400-500 milliseconds per rotation (fast) to 2,000-2,500 ms (moderate) to 10,000 ms (slow).

Three experiments involving more than 1,400 participants showed moderate-speed animations led to the lowest perceived wait times across different animation types, wait times, and devices.