A visionary roadmap for the future of sustainability education

A group tasked by university and school leaders with ensuring that every student has the opportunity to engage with sustainability-related learning has released a comprehensive plan for equipping undergraduates with the knowledge and skills needed to address pressing environmental and social challenges.

The report, based on extensive student, faculty, and academic staff feedback, highlights the overwhelming demand for existing programs at Stanford. For example, in 2025, the two-year-old Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability Summer Internship Program received 10 times more applications than available positions, the report notes. It calls for a “big tent” approach to governance, encouraging collaboration between the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and the university’s six other schools to foster innovation and share resources.

“Our goal was never to expect every student to become a full-time sustainability expert, but to listen to their needs and create multiple, flexible pathways,” said Professor Kathryn Ann “Kam” Moler, chair of the Undergraduate Sustainability Education Working Group. “We aimed to provide a student-centered framework to sustain, celebrate, and improve these offerings.”

The group interpreted its charge, “ensuring that every undergraduate Stanford student, across all disciplines, has the opportunity to get a world-class education in sustainability,” to mean that all students must have opportunities to acquire sustainability-related knowledge and skills, to explore more deeply, and, perhaps, to become future leaders who may help address the world’s most challenging sustainability problems, according to the report. Recommendations focus on empowering, supporting, and actively involving faculty and students in the development and implementation of sustainability-related education.

The group was formed in January 2025 and spent winter and spring quarters researching, analyzing, and crafting a vision for embedding sustainability literacy across campus. Key findings from the student surveys show practical concerns often hinder engagement with sustainability, despite broad interest across campus. A faculty survey revealed high interest in enhancing and expanding introductory courses and experiential learning opportunities.

“This report provides a visionary and practical roadmap for the future of undergraduate education in sustainability,” said Arun Majumdar, dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. “It recognizes that addressing the world’s sustainability challenges and opportunities will require collaboration from every field – from engineering and policy to the arts and humanities. Stanford is committed to equipping all our students with the skills and knowledge necessary to be of service to humanity and our planet.”

The working group also assessed current offerings from departments, programs, and institutes. Nearly 2,200 undergraduates took a course offered by the Doerr School of Sustainability in 2024-25, and among spring 2025 seniors, approximately two-thirds had taken a course offered by the school during their time at Stanford, the report states. Campus partnerships, student groups, summer research programs, and other Stanford schools also offer opportunities for students interested in sustainability.