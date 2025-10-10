Two Stanford scholars named American Physical Society Fellows

Stanford and SLAC researchers Shambhu Ghimire and Brian Lantz have been honored by the American Physical Society as 2025 American Physical Society Fellows.

The APS Fellowship Program was created to recognize members for exceptional contributions in physics research, important applications of physics, significant contributions to physics education, or leadership in or service to the APS community.



Shambhu Ghimire and Brian Lantz | Lori White / KIPAC; Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell / SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

Ghimire is a lead Scientist at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and a principal investigator and group leader at the Stanford PULSE Institute (a joint institute of Stanford University and SLAC). He was nominated by the APS Division of Laser Science for “pioneering work observing non-perturbative high-order harmonic generation from solids, investigating its underlying physical mechanism on attosecond timescales, and developing novel spectroscopic tools capable of probing atomic-scale structure and ultrafast dynamics in materials.”

Lantz is a professor (research) of applied physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences. He was nominated by the APS Division of Gravitational Physics for “pioneering contributions to the design and implementation of seismic isolation systems for gravitational-wave detectors, enabling the sensitivity required for the first direct detections of gravitational waves.”

Fellowship is a distinct honor signifying recognition by one’s professional peers. Each year, no more than one-half of one percent of the society’s membership (excluding student members) is recognized for election to the status of Fellow of the American Physical Society.