1 min readEvents

Coldplay performs two sold-out shows at Stanford Stadium

In the first stop on their North American tour, the band played for 86,000 fans over two nights, hosted by Stanford Athletics and Stanford Live.

Coldplay’s shows at Stanford Stadium were sold out. | Anna Lee / @annaleemedia X
Coldplay performs at Stanford Stadium
The concerts were highlighted by fireworks. | Anna Lee / @annaleemedia X
The band expressed gratitude to everyone involved, including the fans, at the conclusion of both shows. | Anna Lee / @annaleemedia X

Coldplay performed songs spanning the band’s 25-year career to sold-out crowds at Stanford Stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights. The quartet – lead singer Chris Martin, bass player Guy Berryman, guitarist Jonny Buckland, and drummer Will Champion – performed primarily on an end-zone main stage bracketed by enormous screens, and also spent time on two more intimate stages placed midfield.

The bandmates donned alien costumes worthy of the Wacky Walk, brought a few fans onstage, and inspired the audience to sing along. Fireworks crowned the stadium throughout the two-hour performance, which ended at 10 p.m.