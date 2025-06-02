Coldplay performs two sold-out shows at Stanford Stadium

Coldplay performed songs spanning the band’s 25-year career to sold-out crowds at Stanford Stadium on Saturday and Sunday nights. The quartet – lead singer Chris Martin, bass player Guy Berryman, guitarist Jonny Buckland, and drummer Will Champion – performed primarily on an end-zone main stage bracketed by enormous screens, and also spent time on two more intimate stages placed midfield.

The bandmates donned alien costumes worthy of the Wacky Walk, brought a few fans onstage, and inspired the audience to sing along. Fireworks crowned the stadium throughout the two-hour performance, which ended at 10 p.m.